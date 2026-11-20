Siya Kolisi has addressed the atmosphere surrounding the Springboks as they prepare for a demanding Ireland showdown without their head coach

The Springboks captain has spoken about the pressure of representing South Africa and how much the team's results mean to supporters

Mzwandile Stick has also weighed in on Rassie Erasmus' suspension, offering insight into the squad's mood ahead of Saturday's Test

Siya Kolisi has addressed the mood surrounding the Springboks ahead of their Ireland clash without Rassie Erasmus. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has spoken about the mood around the team ahead of Saturday's clash against Ireland, with head coach Rassie Erasmus unable to participate in matchday activities due to his six-match suspension.

Kolisi acknowledged the emotional connection between the players and South African supporters, while assistant coach Mzwandile Stick insisted that the squad remained in a good space despite the controversy.

Speaking to journalists in Dublin on Friday, 20 November 2026, Kolisi discussed the responsibility of representing South Africa and the importance of wearing the green and gold. His comments followed the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on 13 November.

Siya Kolisi opens up about Springboks mood

The captain, who is preparing for his 108th Test appearance, acknowledged that the team's performances significantly affect South Africans.

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"We know what it does to the country, how happy the mood is when we win, and when we lose, it gets tough.

"People care a lot about it, and so many people go out of their way to make sure they get to watch us," Kolisi said, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He also explained what representing the country means to the players.

"For those 80 minutes, it doesn't change everything in our country, but it gives people a good mood for a period of time," he said.

Kolisi added that the players never take their positions for granted, recognising that many South Africans would love the opportunity to represent the country.

"It's a privilege and an honour that we don't take for granted, because we know how many people would love to sit where we sit today," he explained.

Mzwandile Stick and Siya Kolisi. Mzwandile Stick shared an update on the atmosphere in the camp. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Twitter

Siya Kolisi discusses Ireland's improved scrum

Kolisi also turned his attention to the battle upfront, warning that Ireland have made significant strides since their previous meeting. The Springboks demolished Ireland 24-13 in November 2025, with their scrum playing a major role in that victory. However, the captain does not expect a repeat of that dominance to come easily.

"Their scrum is much better than it was a year ago," Kolisi observed.

He cautioned that winning the scrum battle would only be useful if South Africa could turn that advantage into points. According to the captain, the set-piece provides opportunities to put opponents under pressure, but the team must make those opportunities count.

"It's important, but there are other phases in the game. If you can win your set-piece, that gives you an opportunity to create, get a penalty and get points," he explained.

Kolisi also reflected on South Africa's recent defeat to France, admitting that the team failed to make the most of its set-piece superiority.

"After scrummaging, you actually have to use it and score points with it, which last week, obviously, we didn't do," he said.

The Springboks travel to the Aviva Stadium for Saturday's encounter on 21 November, with kick-off set for 18:40 South African time. Without Erasmus involved in matchday duties, Kolisi will lead the side against an Irish team he knows will offer a considerably tougher examination than last year.

Marco Masotti backs Rassie Erasmus amid World Rugby suspension

Briefly News previously reported that Sharks owner Marco Masotti had publicly defended Rassie Erasmus following World Rugby's decision to hand the Springbok coach a six-match suspension.

Masotti criticised rugby's governing body, describing Erasmus as someone helping to save the sport and even suggesting that World Rugby should move its headquarters from Dublin to Durban.

Source: Briefly News