Evan Roos suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear during the Stormers' win over Ulster on 31 October and has been ruled out for weeks

The 26-year-old Springbok No. 8 set a target return window after confirming he will not require surgery on his right knee

Loosehead prop Oli Kebble also gave an update on his comeback after a setback during his shoulder surgery recovery

Springbok No. 8 Evan Roos has outlined a potential comeback timeline after sustaining a significant knee injury, with loosehead prop Oli Kebble also sharing news of his own recovery progress.

Roos picked up a Grade 3 medial collateral ligament tear in his right knee during the Stormers' 33-7 United Rugby Championship win over Ulster on 31 October, an occasion on which he had scored one of five tries before being forced off. The 26-year-old confirmed he would not need surgery, targeting a return towards the end of January or in mid-February.

He announced at an event celebrating the Stormers' new partnership with HONOR South Africa, held at Cape Town Stadium on Thursday evening. Roos said his rehabilitation was going well and that he would spend four to five weeks in a knee brace before progressing to the next stage of recovery.

Kebble closes in on return from shoulder setback

Veteran loosehead prop Oli Kebble, 34, has not played since 26 July during the Currie Cup.

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His recovery from shoulder surgery was complicated when screws in his shoulder broke and had to be removed, extending his time on the sidelines. He is now eyeing a return at the end of December.

Stormers navigate injury-hit December

The Stormers resume their URC campaign on 5 December against the Sharks at Kings Park, before travelling to face defending Investec Champions Cup holders Bordeaux Bègles. They then return home to host the Lions in what will be their final fixture of 2026.

Coach John Dobson had hoped Springbok Ben-Jason Dixon and loose forwards Keke Morabe and Ruan Ackermann would be available in December, easing pressure on a back row stretched by injury. Emerging forward Wandi Mlaba offers another option as the squad manages its resources through a demanding run of fixtures.

Roos expressed confidence in the team's depth, stressing that the Stormers' collective systems rather than any single player would see them through the period. He maintained that those stepping into the squad would be more than capable of meeting the demands placed on them.

Source: Briefly News