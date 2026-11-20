Over 100,000 rugby fans from 89 countries have signed up for Rassie Erasmus's watch party ahead of the Springboks vs Ireland match

Rassie will stream his live commentary from his hotel room after receiving a six-match suspension from World Rugby

Broadcasting authorities and rugby organisations have flagged the watch party over potential copyright concerns

More than 100,000 rugby fans from 89 countries have registered for Rassie Erasmus's watch party ahead of the Springboks' clash with Ireland, but the Springbok coach faces strict limitations on what he can and cannot do during the stream.

Erasmus is serving a six-match ban imposed by World Rugby after he publicly criticised tackle enforcement and what he described as disciplinary double standards. Barred from the coaching box, he will instead watch from his hotel room and broadcast his live reactions on his YouTube channel.

Fans who sign up will receive a notification 30 minutes before the stream begins. Because the video is a commentary feed rather than a match broadcast, viewers will need to run two screens simultaneously — one for the live game and one for Rassie's reaction — using a television alongside a laptop, smartphone, or a smart TV that supports split-screen viewing.

Erasmus confirmed his stream will intentionally run 10 to 30 seconds behind the live broadcast, a measure linked to both copyright compliance and the conditions of his suspension.

What Rassie is prohibited from doing

Broadcasting authorities and rugby organisations have placed the watch party under close scrutiny. According to the Irish Times, Six Nations and SANZAAR are prepared to pursue legal action if Erasmus infringes on their commercial or broadcasting rights.

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Under the terms of his suspension and applicable copyright protections, Erasmus is prohibited from broadcasting any footage, visuals, or audio from the match, including official live commentary. He cannot use the platform to relay instructions to Springbok players or team management, directly or indirectly.

Displaying official logos or trademarks from SA Rugby, the Springboks, or World Rugby in a manner that implies endorsement could also constitute a separate intellectual property violation. Additionally, playing music without the necessary clearance would breach YouTube's guidelines on third-party content.

100,000 fans across 89 countries

Registrations for the stream have come in from across the globe. After South Africa, the countries with the highest sign-up numbers include the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Ireland, and New Zealand.

During the stream, fans will be able to post messages in a moderated comments section, allowing them to express support for the Springboks or Erasmus directly, with comments visible to him in real time.

Source: Briefly News