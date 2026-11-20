Ireland prop Sam Illo was withdrawn from Andy Farrell's matchday 23 after failing to clear return-to-play concussion protocols

Leinster's Thomas Clarkson was called into the squad as a replacement, with Connacht's Finlay Bealham added as emergency cover

Saturday's Nations Championship clash is effectively a must-win for both Ireland and South Africa as they chase top spot in their tables

Ireland suffered a late blow to their Nations Championship preparations on Friday after Connacht tighthead prop Sam Illo was ruled out of Saturday's fixture against South Africa, having failed to complete concussion return-to-play protocols.

Illo had been included in head coach Andy Farrell's matchday 23, listed at number 18, but was withdrawn after sustaining a concussion during the second half of Ireland's victory over Fiji at the Aviva Stadium last weekend.

Clarkson called in as replacement

Leinster tighthead Thomas Clarkson has been drafted into the squad to fill the vacancy, with Connacht's Finlay Bealham joining the camp as additional emergency cover.

Clarkson, who carries a 3kg weight advantage over the injured Illo, is no stranger to the international environment. The Leinster prop was selected as injury cover during the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia and could make his first appearance of the month on Saturday.

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Should Clarkson take to the field, he is likely to come up against either Gerhard Steenekamp or Ox Nche in the Springboks' front row, depending on South Africa's substitution pattern.

High stakes for both sides

The timing of the enforced change is particularly significant given South Africa's renowned scrum power, leaving Farrell with limited time to adjust his front-row options less than 24 hours before kick-off.

The match itself carries considerable weight for both nations. Ireland and South Africa currently sit one point behind the leaders in their respective hemisphere tables, making Saturday's encounter a near must-win for each side as they seek to finish top ahead of next weekend's finals at Allianz Stadium.

The Springboks will enter the game with a clearer picture of what is required, as New Zealand face England earlier in the day. Ireland, however, will not know the full extent of their situation in the race for top spot until France's later match against Argentina concludes.

Source: Briefly News