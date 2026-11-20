The Springboks have continued questioning rugby's disciplinary consistency after another controversial decision involving an Irish player

Mzwandile Stick has reinforced Rassie Erasmus' concerns with a pointed comparison involving Fiji

The assistant coach believes the new tackle regulations must apply equally, regardless of which country a player represents

The Springboks have doubled down on claims of double standards in rugby, with Mzwandile Stick supporting Rassie Erasmus after Sam Prendergast escaped suspension. Image: Springboks

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The Springboks have doubled down on their claims of double standards in rugby, with assistant coach Mzwandile Stick adding his voice to Rassie Erasmus' criticism of the disciplinary system. Speaking on Friday, 20 November 2026, Stick questioned why Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast was cleared to face South Africa despite being cited for an alleged dangerous tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato.

His comments came three days after Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby for remarks about match officials following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France.

Springboks question rugby disciplinary double standards

Prendergast was cleared by an independent disciplinary panel on 18 November after contesting an alleged hip-drop tackle that injured Yato during Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji.

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The decision prompted another response from the South African coaching staff, with Stick suggesting that nationality influenced how disciplinary cases were treated.

"I'm a proud South African. I come from Africa. I'm black from New Brighton. I'm a Xhosa. And I will never apologise to anyone about that," he said.

“I will tell you now for free: if that was a Fijian player tackling an Irish player with that hip-drop, that player would be in Fiji now,” Stick said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He added:

“You know what they call a traditional drink in Fiji? Is it kava? If that was a Fijian player, he would be sitting in Fiji now doing some extra lessons of how to tackle. But it's an Irish player. It's free to play.”

Mzwandile Stick backs Rassie Erasmus' concerns

Erasmus had previously questioned why 17 alleged knee-drop tackles during the France encounter went unpunished.

“I’m confused. I’m not sure what’s right. I’m also not sure what’s wrong,” Stick said.

The assistant coach also stressed that the Springboks wanted clarity on the revised tackle regulations, particularly because players depended on coaches to explain the laws.

Springboks demand equal application of rugby laws

Stick insisted that the regulations should apply consistently across international rugby.

“The new rules and laws need to apply to everyone,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his pride in his South African and Xhosa identity, saying he would never apologise for who he was.

The comments underline that the Springboks' concerns have not subsided following Erasmus' suspension. Instead, Stick has made it clear that the coaching staff still wants answers about how disciplinary decisions are reached.

Rassie Erasmus will miss Saturday's Springboks match against Ireland after getting a 6-match ban. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus ban fails to disrupt Springboks preparations

Briefly News previously reported that Mzwandile Stick had addressed how Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension affected the Springboks ahead of their Ireland Test.

The assistant coach explained how Erasmus remained involved behind the scenes and delivered a defiant message about the unity within the squad despite the World Rugby controversy.

Source: Briefly News