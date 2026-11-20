Siya Kolisi Hits Back at Journalist Over Rassie Erasmus "Dramatic" Comment
- Siya Kolisi clashed with a journalist at a press conference ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship clash with Ireland in Dublin
- Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban from World Rugby after criticising match officials following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France
- Kolisi pushed back firmly when a journalist suggested Erasmus was being dramatic about the team letting South Africa down
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Siya Kolisi did not hold back when a journalist suggested his coach was overreacting about the Springboks' recent defeat. The Springboks captain was speaking at a press conference in Dublin on Friday, 20 November 2026, ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship clash with Ireland on Saturday. When a journalist suggested that head coach Rassie Erasmus had been "dramatic" in saying the team had let the country down following their 21-19 loss to France, Kolisi's response was immediate.
"Did you say it was dramatic?" he asked twice, visibly taken aback by the suggestion.
"It might sound dramatic to you, but to us it means so much more."
Siya Kolisi explains what the Springbok jersey means
The 35-year-old went on to explain the responsibility that comes with representing South Africa. He spoke about how closely rugby is tied to the mood of the nation and how much the team's performances mean to supporters.
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"Rugby has done a lot for our country, and it's done a lot for many of us who come from South Africa," Kolisi said, according to Reuters.
"We know how happy people are and what the mood is like when we win, and when we lose, it gets tough. People care a lot about it."
He added:
"When we play, we think about the people back home. We don't take representing the country lightly because we represent every single person in South Africa when we put on that jersey."
Springboks back Rassie Erasmus despite World Rugby ban
Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby after criticising match officials following the Paris defeat. The suspension was announced following the disciplinary proceedings linked to his comments.
Despite his absence from the touchline, assistant coach Mzwandile Stick confirmed that Erasmus had remained closely involved with preparations throughout the week.
"He's been hands-on with our team, and we're in a good space," Stick said.
"Irrespective of what has happened, we love him, we appreciate him, and no one is going to break us. I can tell you that for sure."
Kolisi also acknowledged that Ireland's scrum had improved since South Africa's 24-13 victory in Dublin in 2025.
"Their scrum is much better than it was a year ago. You can see they're getting penalties," he said.
The Springboks captain stressed that his team's priority was to stick to their plans as they prepared for Saturday's encounter.
Springboks refuse to back down over World Rugby double standards claims
Briefly News also reported that Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick had questioned World Rugby's disciplinary decisions after Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast was cleared to face South Africa.
Prendergast escaped suspension following an alleged dangerous tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato. Stick subsequently made a pointed comparison involving Fijian players, arguing that the same incident could have resulted in a very different outcome depending on the player's nationality.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za