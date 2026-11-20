Rassie Erasmus has been banned by World Rugby from entering the Aviva Stadium on match day for South Africa's clash against Ireland on Saturday

Springbok supporters attending the game are planning to wear masks bearing Erasmus's face in a show of solidarity with the suspended coach

More than 110,000 fans from 89 countries have signed up to join Erasmus for a watch party stream he plans to host from his hotel

Springbok supporters are mobilising ahead of South Africa's Test match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with fans planning to wear masks bearing the likeness of suspended head coach Rassie Erasmus in a show of solidarity.

World Rugby has barred Erasmus from entering the stadium, communicating with players, officials or staff, or exerting any influence over the game on match day. The ban follows disciplinary action against the Springbok coach, forcing him to watch proceedings away from the touchline.

Rassie Masks Set to Fill the Stands

With the match kicking off at 18:40, supporters attending the game in Dublin are expected to arrive wearing printed Erasmus face masks. The gesture has gained traction well beyond the stadium, with fans at viewing venues and public watch parties across South Africa and abroad also committing to wearing the masks.

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Several businesses have responded to the demand, offering to print and distribute masks to rugby supporters before kick-off.

Social media users weighed in on the show of support:

"Rassie will be everywhere! We are one when it comes to the Springboks; you don't touch our Rassie, United we will stand"

"World Rugby is going to ban all South Africans – they take nothing seriously!"

"This is going to be historic! Never challenge a South African"

Erasmus to Host Watch Party From Hotel

Rather than sit out the match in silence, Erasmus will stream a live watch party from his hotel room, offering commentary as the game unfolds. Over 110,000 fans from 89 countries have registered to tune in through the sign-up page.

Viewers will need two screens to follow both the live broadcast and Erasmus's stream simultaneously, whether through a television and a secondary device such as a laptop or smartphone, or a smart TV that supports split-screen viewing.

Erasmus confirmed that his stream will intentionally run 10 to 30 seconds behind the live broadcast, a measure consistent with copyright requirements and the conditions of his suspension.

Fans watching the stream will also be able to post moderated messages in support of the Springboks or the coach himself, which Erasmus will be able to read during the broadcast.

Source: Briefly News