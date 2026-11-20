Rassie Erasmus will be absent when the Springboks take on Ireland, but developments behind the scenes have added another twist to his suspension

SA Rugby had announced plans to challenge World Rugby's decision, but the latest development has complicated hopes of a last-minute reprieve

The Springboks coach has found a way to connect with thousands of supporters ahead of Saturday's high-profile clash in Dublin

There will be no last-minute reprieve for Rassie Erasmus after SA Rugby reportedly failed to secure a disciplinary hearing. Image: Springboks

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus will miss the Springboks' showdown against Ireland after SA Rugby failed to formally lodge a request for a disciplinary hearing before Friday. The development ends hopes of a last-minute reprieve that could have allowed the South African coach to challenge his six-match suspension before Saturday's Nations Championship encounter in Dublin.

The delay comes despite SA Rugby announcing shortly after the suspension was handed down that it wanted a full misconduct hearing to reconsider the punishment imposed by World Rugby.

SA Rugby fails to lodge Rassie Erasmus hearing request

According to The 42, SA Rugby had not formally approached World Rugby to arrange a hearing by Friday, 20 November.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The union announced its intention to challenge the suspension on Tuesday, 17 November, shortly after the independent panel confirmed Erasmus' six-match ban.

SA Rugby wanted the coach to explain his comments about match officials following the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

In its statement, the organisation said Erasmus wanted to "contextualise his comments and assure the panel that it was not his intention to allege that any match official had acted with ulterior motives".

It also expressed hope that the process could be "expedited considering the seriousness of the charge".

However, the formal request had still not been lodged by Friday, ruling out a hearing before the Ireland match.

What Rassie Erasmus' six-match ban means

World Rugby's suspension prevents Erasmus from entering the stadium, coaching on matchday, contacting players or team management directly or indirectly, and participating in media duties. He can, however, continue preparing and coaching the Springboks during the week.

The suspension covers Saturday's Ireland encounter, the Nations Championship play-off in London next weekend and four international matches in 2027.

Rassie Erasmus prepares to watch Ireland Test with fans

Meanwhile, Erasmus has organised an online watch-along from his Dublin hotel room. On Friday, he announced that 100,000 people had signed up to join him.

SA Rugby's next move remains uncertain. The 42 reports that World Rugby would need a substantive case before considering an independent disciplinary committee and arranging a hearing.

For now, the Springboks must face Ireland without their head coach on matchday, while Erasmus' suspension remains in force.

The Springboks have doubled down on claims of double standards in rugby, with Mzwandile Stick supporting Rassie Erasmus after Sam Prendergast escaped suspension. Image: Springboks

Source: Twitter

Springboks double down on World Rugby double standards claims

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks continued to question World Rugby's disciplinary decisions following Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick added to the debate on Friday, 20 November 2026, after Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast was cleared to play against South Africa despite being cited over an alleged dangerous tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato.

Source: Briefly News