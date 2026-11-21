The 20-year-old Stormers lock was closer to earning his first Springbok Test cap against Ireland than many supporters may have realised

Mzwandile Stick has explained the selection circumstances that could have finally handed the youngster his long-awaited international opportunity

The Springbok assistant coach has also shared his thoughts on Norton's potential and what supporters can expect from him in the future

Riley Norton almost made his Springbok debut against Ireland, with Mzwandile Stick explaining what prevented the 20-year-old from getting his opportunity. Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

Riley Norton was closer to making his Springbok debut against Ireland than many supporters may have realised. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has confirmed that the 20-year-old Stormers lock was seriously considered for the match, and another injury could hand him his first Test appearance.

Norton is one of five uncapped players currently touring with the Springboks. He earned his first senior outing against the Barbarians in June, but a hamstring injury subsequently interrupted his progress.

Riley Norton was close to Springbok debut

Speaking to the media in Dublin on Friday, 20 November, Stick explained that Norton had been working hard in training and was among the options considered after Ruan Nortje became unavailable for Saturday's Nations Championship encounter.

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However, the coaching staff ultimately favoured Franco Mostert because of his experience and familiarity with the role.

"A guy like Riley has been working really hard in our training sessions, but looking at last week, Sous (Mostert) was part of the match-day squad," Stick said, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He then explained just how close Norton came to getting his opportunity.

"When you look at a guy like Riley, let's say, for example, Sous was also injured, he would have gotten an opportunity."

Mzwandile Stick backs Riley Norton's Springbok future

Stick was also full of praise for the youngster's potential, suggesting that his first Test appearance is only a matter of time.

"Riley's time will come; he's got a bright future, and we enjoy his leadership skills even at his young age," he said.

"There's no doubt that he'll play a lot of Test matches for the Springboks, but I think for this game, Sous was our best option."

Nortje, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring injury and will be given additional recovery time ahead of the Nations Championship finals weekend.

Riley Norton and Aisake Vakasiuola of New Zealand compete during a lineout at the Final of the U20 World Championship on July 19, 2025, in Rovigo, Italy. Image: Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Springboks have high hopes for Stormers youngster

Norton previously captained the Junior Springboks and impressed during his appearance against the Barbarians. Although his senior international debut will have to wait, Stick's comments indicate that the youngster is firmly in the Springbok coaches' plans.

For the 20-year-old, the next challenge will be turning that promise into his first official Test appearance.

Springboks make late change ahead of Ireland showdown

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus was forced to make a late adjustment to the Springboks' starting team ahead of their Nations Championship clash against Ireland on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Ruan Nortje picked up a hamstring injury during training, prompting Franco Mostert's promotion to the starting second row alongside Eben Etzebeth. The experienced forward was selected ahead of the match after featuring off the bench against France and Italy.

Source: Briefly News