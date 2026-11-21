South African rock band Millennium shared their Rassie-themed remix of The Cranberries' Zombie ahead of a Springboks clash against Ireland

The song first became a Bok fan anthem during the 2023 Rugby World Cup but drew strong criticism from Irish supporters over its origins

Some South African fans pushed back against the remix in the comments, citing the song's deep connection to Irish history

South African rock band Millennium has shared a clip of their song *Rassie*, a spoof built on The Cranberries' 1994 hit *Zombie*, drawing a divided response from Springbok supporters ahead of a scheduled match against Ireland.

The band posted the clip to their social media page with a message of encouragement: "Good luck, Springboks, for this weekend against Ireland. We support you all the way."

The track, released last year, keeps the original lyrics of *Zombie* largely intact, inserting "Rassie" into the chorus — a reference to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. The chant "He's in your head… Rassie" became a staple among Bok fans during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, though it also fuelled a running dispute between South African and Irish rugby supporters at the time.

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Why Irish Fans Object to the Song

*Zombie* carries significant historical weight in Ireland. Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, wrote the song as a direct response to IRA violence during the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Its release followed a 1993 bombing in Warrington that killed two young children and injured 54 others.

O'Riordan described her motivation in an interview with Songwriting Magazine: "There were a lot of bombs going off in London. I remember this one time a child was killed when a bomb was put in a rubbish bin. That's why there's that line in the song, 'A child is slowly taken.'"

Rugby TikToker The Leinster Guy was among those who criticised Springbok supporters for adopting the song, saying: "It's a song about two kids that were killed in a bombing. Don't make it about your coach."

South African Fans Split on the Remix

Reactions in the comments section of Millennium's post were far from unanimous. Several supporters voiced discomfort with how the song has been used.

One commenter wrote: "As a South African. It's embarrassing copying another country's song…"

Another, identifying as a South African living in Ireland, added: "Don't love how we've expropriated what was and is an important struggle song for Ireland. Especially when we're in Ireland this weekend. Respect and class are what our Boks live by – we can do the same!"

A third commenter stated: "Sad to see another country's struggle song resorted to this when, as South Africans, we should be able to respect and understand."

A fourth simply wrote: "Zero empathy, culture or imagination."

The debate is not new — Irish rugby fans raised similar objections during the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when the chant first gained widespread popularity among Bok supporters.

Source: Briefly News