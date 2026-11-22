France secured top spot in the northern hemisphere standings with a dominant bonus-point victory over Argentina in Paris

The Springboks qualified from the southern hemisphere after a narrow defeat to Ireland in Dublin on points difference

The Nations Championship final is set for Twickenham next Sunday, pitting Les Bleus against the world champions

France will face South Africa in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham next Sunday after dismantling Argentina 45-17 in Paris on Saturday night.

The result confirmed Les Bleus as the top-ranked northern hemisphere side, finishing one point ahead of England. The Springboks, meanwhile, clinched the southern hemisphere top spot on points difference after suffering a 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin, edging out the All Blacks who finished second.

The Boks will get chance to take revenge against France, after previously losing to Les Bleus in the competition.

**France's Rocky Start Before Running Away**

The opening exchanges were unconvincing for the hosts. Flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert fumbled an early Argentina high ball without being under any real pressure, and the Pumas made the most of a dominant scrum in the first quarter. Centre Justo Piccardo burrowed over from a succession of set pieces, and flyhalf Tomás Albornoz converted before nudging Argentina ahead with a penalty.

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France found their footing gradually. Captain Antoine Dupont's precise kick forced a five-metre scrum in the seventh minute, from which lock Mickaël Guillard drove over. Hooker Peato Mauvaka then crossed in the corner on 34 minutes after France finally executed a clean lineout catch-and-drive to level the score going into the break.

**Springboks Await After France's Second-Half Blitz**

Argentina, working under newly appointed defence coach Shaun Edwards, remained resolute early in the second half. France eventually found the breakthrough when a delayed pass from Jalibert released Kalvin Gourgues through a gap in the defensive line.

The match turned decisively when Argentina replacement prop Mayco Vivas received a yellow card for head contact, later upgraded to a red following a bunker review. France capitalised almost immediately, with Émilien Gailleton crossing in the corner to secure the bonus point.

Argentina captain Julian Montoya was subsequently yellow-carded at the breakdown, and the final quarter became one-sided. Replacement lock Tyler Duguid took a Dupont pass to score, before Gourgues collected his second try with a run from deep inside his own half.

Pablo Matera intercepted a Louis Bielle-Biarrey pass to give Argentina's 13 men a consolation score, but Bielle-Biarrey responded by latching onto a Dupont chip to touch down — his 31st try in just 30 Test appearances.

The final whistle confirmed a date with the Springboks, who beat France 21-19 at the Stade de France just a week ago.

Source: Briefly News