Rassie Erasmus watched the Springboks' Test against Ireland from the team hotel while serving a six-match World Rugby suspension

South Africa suffered a 20-17 defeat at the Aviva Stadium, though the result was not without consequence for a major competition

England's result elsewhere played a decisive role in determining the Springboks' fate in the Nations Championship

Rassie Erasmus reacted with visible frustration during the Springboks' 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, with a knock-on proving to be the moment that extinguished South Africa's hopes of victory.

Erasmus, who is serving a six-match suspension handed down by World Rugby, was not permitted to be in the coaching box at the Aviva Stadium. Instead, he watched the match from the team hotel, joined by fans who tuned in with him on a live stream.

Erasmus Suspended After France Comments

The ban stems from remarks Erasmus made regarding match officiating following the Springboks' defeat by France the previous week. World Rugby sanctioned him for those comments, ruling him out of six consecutive matches and forcing him to follow proceedings from afar.

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The build-up to Saturday's Test in the Irish capital was dominated by news of the suspension, which added an unusual dimension to the fixture.

Springboks Secure Nations Championship Final Spot

Despite the loss, South Africa left Dublin with a losing bonus point, which proved sufficient to seal their place in the Nations Championship final scheduled for the following week. The Springboks had finished top of the southern hemisphere standings heading into the match.

England's convincing 37-12 win over the All Blacks in London earlier in the day had already reshaped the equation for South Africa. With that result in hand, the Boks required only a single log point at the Aviva Stadium to qualify for the decider of the inaugural competition, a target they met despite the defeat.

The Nations Championship final will be the first of its kind, with South Africa advancing as representatives of the southern hemisphere bloc.

Source: Briefly News