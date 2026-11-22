The Springboks suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since November 2022, losing 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin

Captain Siya Kolisi pointed to poor exit play and a lack of scrum dominance as key factors in the defeat

South Africa secured a losing bonus point and will face a Nations Championship final at Twickenham next Sunday

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi acknowledged that South Africa were well below their usual standards after falling 20-17 to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, with indiscipline and poor territory management proving costly.

The defeat, which followed a loss to France the previous week, marked the first time the Springboks had suffered consecutive Test defeats since November 2022. Despite the result, South Africa secured a losing bonus point and booked their place in next Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham.

Kolisi Points to Territorial Struggles

Speaking after the final whistle, Kolisi was candid about where the Boks fell short.

"It was tough," he said. "A lot of the things that we're normally good at, like exiting our own half, they put us under a lot of pressure."

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He added that Ireland's ability to pin South Africa deep in their own territory made it difficult to build any meaningful attack.

"The amount of time they kept us in our own half … It's difficult to try and score from your own half so they kept us there."

Kolisi also conceded that Ireland had won the battle at scrum time, an area where the Springboks typically hold the upper hand.

"Even at scrum, we normally get dominance, but we didn't today, so well done to them. They played out of their skin today and took their opportunities."

Yellow Card Compounds Springboks' Problems

Replacement loose forward Marco van Staden was shown a yellow card late in the match for a reckless cleanout at the ruck, leaving the Boks to see out the closing minutes with 14 men.

Kolisi identified discipline as another area requiring urgent attention.

"Discipline is also important," he said. "I think that let us down today."

Despite the disappointment, the captain remained focused on the week ahead, insisting the squad would draw lessons from both recent losses.

"There's a lot we have to do as a group to get better than we were today. We definitely have to fix it and we have another opportunity next week. Hopefully we can fix it, but we'll definitely take some lessons from this week and last week [against France] and just focus on what we need to do on the field."

Source: Briefly News