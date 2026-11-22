The Springboks secured a place in the Nations Championship Final in London despite falling to Ireland 20-17 in Dublin

Assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Felix Jones pointed to discipline and clinical finishing as key areas the team must address

South Africa trailed by seven points at halftime and fought back but could not close the gap in a tense second half

The Springboks secured their place in the inaugural Nations Championship Final, scheduled for London next Sunday, after suffering a 20-17 defeat to Ireland in their final pool match at Dublin.

Assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Felix Jones addressed the media following the final whistle, offering a frank assessment of a performance that ultimately fell short despite a strong second-half fightback. South Africa trailed 17-10 at the break before rallying, but could not overturn the deficit in what proved to be a bitterly close contest.

Stick and Jones identify areas for improvement

Neither coach sought to deflect blame or offer excuses for the result. Stick acknowledged that the team has not been playing to its full potential in recent weeks and called for internal focus rather than external fault-finding.

"We know what we need to do," Stick said.

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"I'm not satisfied with the way we've played in the last few weeks, and we just want to be better because we know the level we're capable of. The important thing is to stick together and focus on the next game, because if we can win that one, it gives us something to build on. Most importantly, it's about sticking together as a group and not pointing fingers."

Jones flags discipline and execution as critical

Jones offered a detailed breakdown of where the match was lost, highlighting two specific failings. He identified the team's indiscipline as a primary contributor to Ireland's ability to score, and pointed to missed opportunities near the try line as the second critical factor.

"Discipline was one of the biggest things, and that's something we spoke about before the game," Jones said. "When you give a team like Ireland penalty after penalty, they'll punish you, and they did exactly that."

He added that the Boks had opportunities to extend their own scoring but lacked the precision to convert them.

"There were moments we had opportunities close to the line, and in the past we would have converted them, so we need to be more clinical in those areas. The plan was good, but the execution let us down at critical moments, and that will be key going into next week."

South Africa now turns their attention to the Nations Championship Final in London, where they will be expected to address the same shortcomings that proved costly against Ireland.

Source: Briefly News