Footage shared on X showed Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey appearing to knee a South African player at a ruck during the teams' clash in Dublin

Referee Christophe Ridley did not penalise McCloskey during the match, with the incident occurring directly in front of him

World Rugby laws allow for retrospective disciplinary action, and Springboks supporters are demanding a citing against the Ireland centre

Springboks supporters have reacted with fury after footage emerged appearing to show Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey kneeling a South African player at a ruck during Saturday's Test in Dublin, with no punishment issued during the match.

The clip, circulated on X, shows the incident occurring directly in front of referee Christophe Ridley, who chose not to act. It is understood Ridley may have viewed McCloskey's movement as a reaction to his leg not being released by the South African players, rather than deliberate foul play.

World Rugby laws leave door open for citing

Under World Rugby's Law 9.20, dangerous play at a ruck can be classified as foul play, with sanctions ranging from a yellow card to a red card depending on the severity of the contact.

The law also permits retrospective review through a citing commissioner process, which could result in a disciplinary hearing and a potential suspension for McCloskey if he is found to have committed an offence.

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The caption accompanying the original X post read: "Wow has to be a citing for this no?" Supporters have since echoed that sentiment, with many calling for World ugby to investigate the matter. Whether any formal action will follow remains uncertain.

Defeat adds to difficult autumn for Erasmus

The incident has compounded frustration around a difficult result for the Springboks, who went down 20-17 in Dublin despite generating significant pressure at scrum time.

Malcolm Marx and Morne van den Berg scored for the visitors, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributing seven points from the boot and producing a try-saving tackle of note.

The loss in Dublin followed a defeat to France the previous week, extending a challenging autumn tour for coach Rassie Erasmus.

Despite the result, South Africa did claim one piece of positive news. England's earlier victory over New Zealand meant the Springboks needed only a bonus point against Ireland to finish ahead of the All Blacks in the southern hemisphere standings, a target they achieved.

Any retrospective punishment handed to McCloskey would, however, offer little comfort to a Springboks side that left Dublin without the win they were chasing.

Source: Briefly News