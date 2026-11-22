Andy Farrell made a cheeky remark about Rassie Erasmus's controversial age-restricted hotel livestream during his post-match press conference

Erasmus watched Ireland's 20-17 victory from his team hotel after World Rugby suspended him for criticising match officials

Despite a heated build-up, Springbok players joined Ireland in their dressing room after the final whistle

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell could not resist poking fun at his South African counterpart Rassie Erasmus after Ireland defeated the Springboks 20-17 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Erasmus had been suspended by World Rugby following explosive public criticism of match officials, leaving him barred from attending the game.

Instead, the Springboks director of rugby watched from the team hotel, where he hosted a livestream for supporters. The broadcast drew attention not only for the unusual circumstances but also because it required viewers to register, was restricted to those aged 18 and over, and appeared to have no audio.

Farrell's post-match jab

Farrell was asked about the peculiar arrangement at his post-match press conference. His response drew laughs.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Then why was it 18 and over then? Was he drinking whiskey or something?!" he said.

The Ireland coach did not pursue the topic further, adding a measured word about Erasmus: "Rassie is his own man. He's a smart guy, and he does things for a reason. I do not doubt that there's always going to be a plan or whatever. I don't know the ins and outs of it."

Ireland's performance ends 6-match losing run

Farrell had ample reason to be in high spirits beyond the banter. Ireland produced what many considered their most convincing display in two years, with Rob Baloucoune scoring twice inside the first half and Rónan Kelleher also crossing the line. The victory ended a run of six consecutive defeats against South Africa, France and New Zealand.

South Africa, without Erasmus in the coaching box, struggled for large portions of the match and left Dublin with only a losing bonus point, which was enough to secure their place in the Nations Championship final.

Despite a fiery week of build-up, Farrell confirmed there was no residual animosity between the two sets of players once the final whistle had blown.

"The South African lads are now in our dressing room, having a beer," he said. "It's an unspoken rule that you just leave it alone, really."

Source: Briefly News