Sarah Langa publicly launched her relationship with 24-year-old Springbok Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after nearly two years of keeping the romance private

A critic in the comments section predicted the relationship would end badly, prompting a sharp response from the influencer

The couple had already spoken to GQ Magazine about their nine-year age gap before Sarah's posts sparked the online debate

Model and influencer Sarah Langa has fired back at an online critic who predicted her relationship with Springbok fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu would not last.

The 33-year-old formally introduced her romance with the 24-year-old rugby player to the public this week, sharing a series of photographs on Instagram that documented the couple's time together.

Among the images was a snap from Paris, where she had travelled to support Sacha, as well as a photograph of him kissing her and other candid moments between the two.

Critics question the age gap

While many of Langa's followers flooded the comments with praise and congratulations, the post also drew criticism. Some accused her of distracting the Springbok player, while others took issue with their nine-year age difference.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

When one user predicted the relationship would "end in tears," Langa replied directly: "For you!"

The couple had, in fact, been together for close to two years before choosing to go public, keeping the relationship largely out of the spotlight until now.

"Two people that just love each other"

Earlier this month, the pair sat down with GQ Magazine for a joint interview, in which they addressed the commentary surrounding their age gap head-on.

Langa told the publication: "I'm just hoping that people can see that actually age really is just a number. These are two people that just love each other, and they're trying to figure out how to win the world while loving each other."

Feinberg-Mngomezulu added: "We're just normal people who are in love. Yes, the age dynamic is different, and there's the celebrity status and that stuff, but we're actually just solid people."

The GQ interview preceded Langa's Instagram posts, suggesting the couple made a deliberate decision to gradually bring their relationship into the public domain. The social media hard-launch has since generated significant attention, reigniting debate about age gaps in relationships among South African audiences.

Source: Briefly News