Felix Jones denied knowing whether banned Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus communicated with the coaching staff during the Ireland Test

Erasmus hosted an online watchalong from his Dublin hotel, with questions raised after he appeared to speak to someone while wearing headphones

Jones acknowledged Ireland's improvement in the scrum after the hosts secured a 20-17 victory over South Africa

Springboks assistant coach Felix Jones has addressed questions surrounding Rassie Erasmus' involvement during South Africa's 20-17 defeat to Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Felix Jones denied knowing whether banned Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus communicated with the coaching staff during the Ireland Test. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus, who was serving a six-match suspension imposed by World Rugby, watched the Nations Championship encounter from his hotel after organising an online watchalong with supporters.

However, his activities during the match attracted attention after he was seen wearing headphones and speaking to an unknown person while covering his mouth.

The footage raised questions about whether the suspended Springboks head coach had been communicating with his coaching staff, something prohibited under the terms of his punishment.

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Jones, who took charge of the team in Erasmus' absence, dismissed suggestions that he knew anything about the alleged communication.

Felix Jones responds to questions about Rassie Erasmus

According to reports by the Press Association, Jones was asked whether Erasmus had been passing messages to the Springboks coaching box during the encounter.

"I've no idea, we were busy with a Test match," he responded.

Fellow assistant coach Mzwandile Stick also addressed the speculation, suggesting that Erasmus could have been communicating with people participating in his online watchalong.

"Maybe he was communicating with his followers on that party that he was having, but with us we were just in the game," Stick said.

Jones further indicated that he had been responsible for communicating instructions to the players during the match. The former Ireland international also dismissed suggestions that the controversy surrounding Erasmus had distracted the Springboks.

The suspension followed Erasmus' comments questioning the integrity of match officials after South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

World Rugby subsequently handed him a six-match suspension covering matchday involvement, including direct or indirect communication with players and team management.

Erasmus had arranged his online viewing event after confirming that he would watch the Ireland encounter from his hotel rather than attend the stadium.

As seen in the post below on X.

Felix Jones admits Ireland improved against Springboks

Away from the controversy, Jones acknowledged that Ireland had made significant progress in an area that has traditionally been one of South Africa's biggest strengths. The Springboks assistant coach was asked about Ireland's improved scrum performance compared to their previous meeting with the world champions.

Jones credited the hosts for the work they had put into that department. He added that Ireland had undoubtedly improved, although he felt certain refereeing decisions involving early pushes and foot positioning made it difficult to establish which side had enjoyed greater dominance.

The assessment came after Ireland produced a determined performance to secure a 20-17 victory in front of their home supporters. Despite the result, South Africa collected a losing bonus point that secured their place in the Nations Championship final.

The Springboks will now have another opportunity to respond when they face France at Twickenham, while Ireland prepare for their fifth-place play-off against Australia.

World Rugby urged to investigate Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby urged to investigate Rassie Erasmus over apparent communication during Springboks watchalong

The coach was seen wearing earbuds, using his phone and leaning towards his laptop during the Ireland defeat

Source: Briefly News