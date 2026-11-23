World Rugby urged to investigate Rassie Erasmus over apparent communication during Springboks watchalong

The coach was seen wearing earbuds, using his phone and leaning towards his laptop during the Ireland defeat

Erasmus is serving a six-match suspension following his criticism of match officials after the France defeat

Calls have emerged for World Rugby to investigate Rassie Erasmus after the Springboks head coach appeared to communicate with someone during his live watchalong of South Africa's defeat to Ireland.

World Rugby urged to investigate Rassie Erasmus over apparent communication during Springboks watchalong. Image: For the Love of Rugby

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Erasmus watched the match from the team hotel on Saturday, 21 November, as the Springboks suffered a 20-17 defeat in Cardiff.

The broadcast attracted approximately 90,000 viewers, but the 54-year-old's interactions with fans were limited as he kept the stream muted for most of the encounter.

According to Wales Online, Erasmus became increasingly animated as the match approached its decisive stages. He was also seen leaning towards his laptop and appearing to communicate with someone outside the room.

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He wore earbuds throughout the broadcast and was spotted using his phone several times. The footage prompted some supporters to suggest that World Rugby should investigate whether the coach had breached the conditions of his six-match suspension.

Rassie Erasmus' interactions during Springboks watchalong

The report noted that it was unclear who Erasmus was communicating with during the match.

Under the terms of his suspension, the Springboks coach was prohibited from having any matchday involvement, including direct or indirect contact with team management or players. He was also barred from entering the stadium, coaches' box, playing enclosure and technical area.

However, no evidence was provided in the report establishing that Erasmus communicated with members of the Springboks' coaching staff or players. The calls for an investigation followed his visible frustration during the closing stages of the match.

As the 20-17 defeat became inevitable, Erasmus slammed his fists against the table, sending his Coca-Cola flying.

As seen in the post below on X.

Why Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match ban

Erasmus was suspended for six matches following comments about match officials after South Africa's defeat to France the previous weekend. The outspoken coach questioned the officiating, claiming that 17 illegal knee-drop tackles had gone unpunished.

He also raised concerns about perceived double standards and questioned whether there had been match-fixing or manipulation during his press conference.

World Rugby subsequently explained that the disciplinary panel considered his remarks an unacceptable attack on the credibility and competence of match officials.

The governing body said the allegations of bias and bad faith, together with the timing and reach of his comments, contributed to the six-match suspension.

Erasmus did not address viewers after the final whistle, instead packing away his laptop and other devices.

Felix Jones breaks silence on Rassie contact claims

Briefly News previously reported that Felix Jones denied knowing whether banned Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus communicated with the coaching staff during the Ireland Test

Erasmus hosted an online watchalong from his Dublin hotel, with questions raised after he appeared to speak to someone while wearing headphones.

Source: Briefly News