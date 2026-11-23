Marco van Staden's yellow card was upgraded to red following a dangerous breakdown incident against Ireland

The Springbok flanker faces possible disciplinary action after the incident involving Tadhg Beirne

Van Staden's availability for the Nations Championship final against France could now be in doubt

Springboks forward Marco van Staden faces possible disciplinary action after his yellow card against Ireland was upgraded to red following a review of a dangerous breakdown incident during South Africa's 20-17 defeat in Dublin.

Marco van Staden's yellow card was upgraded to red following a dangerous breakdown incident against Ireland. Image: Brian Lawless

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old flanker was initially shown a yellow card by referee Christophe Ridley in the closing stages of Saturday's Nations Championship encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 72nd minute after Ireland captain Dan Sheehan had been penalised for a crocodile roll on Van Staden at a breakdown. Van Staden subsequently entered the ruck and made contact with Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne in the head and neck area.

Both players initially received yellow cards, with Van Staden's incident referred for an off-field review. However, Foul Play Review Officer Tual Trainini subsequently upgraded the Springbok's yellow card to red.

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Van Staden could face suspension after red-card upgrade

The decision leaves Van Staden facing further disciplinary proceedings, with a possible suspension potentially affecting his availability for South Africa's remaining Nations Championship commitments. Ireland captain Sheehan has also had his yellow card upgraded to red following a separate review of his crocodile roll on Van Staden.

According to reports by The 42 and RTE, both players are expected to face further disciplinary scrutiny following the match. The disciplinary process will determine whether further sanctions are warranted.

Under World Rugby Regulation 17, a player can challenge whether an incident constituted foul play deserving of a red card. Independent disciplinary officials consider the evidence before determining whether a suspension should be imposed.

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Springboks suffer another setback after Ireland defeat

The disciplinary developments come after South Africa suffered a narrow 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin. Ireland secured the victory through tries from Rob Baloucoune, who scored twice, and Rónan Kelleher.

South Africa responded with tries from Morne van den Berg and Malcolm Marx, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributed two conversions and a penalty. The Springboks now face France in the Nations Championship final, making Van Staden's disciplinary situation an important development ahead of the encounter.

His availability will depend on the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Felix Jones breaks silence on Rassie contact claims

Briefly News previously reported that Felix Jones denied knowing whether banned Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus communicated with the coaching staff during the Ireland Test

Erasmus hosted an online watchalong from his Dublin hotel, with questions raised after he appeared to speak to someone while wearing headphones.

Source: Briefly News