Kobus Wiese has criticised the Springboks' attacking approach following their 20-17 defeat to Ireland

The former lock questioned their reliance on box kicks and inability to get the ball to their wings

Rugby fans offered differing opinions, with some suggesting opponents have figured out South Africa's kicking strategy

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese has raised concerns about South Africa's attacking approach following their narrow defeat to Ireland in the Nations Championship on Saturday, 21 November.

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese has raised concerns about South Africa's attacking approach following their narrow defeat to Ireland. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks suffered a 20-17 defeat at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, recording their second consecutive loss after going down 21-19 to France in Paris the previous weekend.

Although South Africa secured a place in the Nations Championship final with a losing bonus point, their performances in the two matches have raised questions about their attacking execution.

Taking to X on Saturday night, Wiese questioned the team's continued reliance on kicking, their organisation in attack and their inability to get the ball out to their wings.

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"Like last week against the French, the Boks simply kicked away too much possession, looked disorganised on attack and cant get the ball to our wings," he wrote.

Wiese's comments came after Ireland managed to contain the Springboks for much of the encounter, despite a late fightback from the visitors.

According to the official match statistics, Ireland enjoyed 52.1% possession compared to South Africa's 47.9%. The hosts also made 29 defenders beaten against the Springboks' 26. The Irish recorded 510 kicking metres, while South Africa managed 499. The statistics, however, do not establish how much possession either side surrendered through its kicking strategy.

Rugby fans debate Wiese's Springboks criticism

Wiese's assessment attracted different reactions, with some supporters questioning whether South Africa's opponents had worked out how to counter their kicking game.

One X user, responding to the former Springbok, suggested that opponents were simply adapting to what had previously been an effective weapon.

"In the near past (eg the Greatest Rivalry Tour) the up & unders worked and we were called 'superior in the air'.......... but now teams have either figured it out or started actually prepping for it better (maybe even chosing players who can counter).

"The PROBLEM for me," the supporter wrote, before continuing in a subsequent post.

Another user, Sarah Laubscher, questioned the effectiveness of repeatedly kicking possession away, writing:

"If you win back one in 5 box kicks, you're gonna lose 9/10."

Kobus De Jager also suggested that the Springboks needed to consider a different approach, joking:

"We should try a new strategy. Maybe kick and chase. How does that sound friends?"

Wiese responded:

"But that is what we are doing now🤷🤷"

Another supporter offered a different perspective, suggesting that a team's performance was also influenced by the quality of its opposition.

"A person is surely only as good as their opponents allow them to be 🤔🤔🤔," the user wrote.

Wiese acknowledged the point but questioned why South Africa had struggled to impose themselves against Ireland.

"That's true, but why isn't the shoe on the other foot? France last week had at most 5 of their first-choice players against us (due to injuries), and the Irish were just sharper with ball in hand, played our safe 'box kicks' well and were more urgent at the breakdown," he replied.

As seen in the post on X below.

Springboks face questions after back-to-back defeats

The defeat to Ireland followed an equally frustrating outing against France, where the Springboks surrendered a 21-7 half-time deficit before narrowly losing 21-19.

Against Ireland, South Africa again found themselves chasing the game after conceding three first-half tries. Morne van den Berg and Malcolm Marx scored for the visitors, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributed two conversions and a penalty.

However, Ireland held on to secure the victory, with their defensive effort proving decisive during the closing stages.

The Springboks will now turn their attention to the Nations Championship final weekend, with their next assignment providing an opportunity to respond to the criticism and improve their attacking execution.

Marco van Staden faces disciplinary action

Briefly News previously reported that Marco van Staden's yellow card was upgraded to red following a dangerous breakdown incident against Ireland

The Springbok flanker faces possible disciplinary action after the incident involving Tadhg Beirne

Source: Briefly News