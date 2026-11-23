David Flatman challenged Bryan Habana over his defence of Rassie Erasmus during a heated ITV debate

The former England prop accused Erasmus of deliberately provoking controversy and questioned his South African supporters

Rugby fans reacted to the exchange as the Springboks suffered another defeat against Ireland

Former England rugby player David Flatman challenged Bryan Habana over his defence of Rassie Erasmus during a heated ITV debate, with several rugby supporters praising his response to the Springboks legend.

The exchange took place during ITV's coverage of South Africa's 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Flatman questioned Erasmus's repeated criticism of match officials, arguing that the Springboks coach understood the consequences of his public comments. He also accused some South African supporters of defending him blindly.

Habana, meanwhile, called for greater accountability and clarity from rugby referees, arguing that players and coaches were regularly criticised while officiating also needed scrutiny.

David Flatman takes aim at Rassie Erasmus

Flatman began by acknowledging his admiration for South African rugby and Erasmus's achievements, describing the Springboks coach as an exceptional leader. However, he argued that Erasmus knew the impact his public criticism of referees could have.

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"But he knows what he's doing. It's the third time he's done it. He knows he's lighting fires under people," Flatman said.

The former England prop also referred to previous incidents in which match officials and their families received online abuse and death threats following controversies involving the South African coach.

He questioned why Erasmus continued to approach such situations publicly instead of using established channels to challenge refereeing decisions. Flatman also took aim at what he described as the almost "cultish" support the coach receives from some South African fans.

"I find it almost cultish that almost every South African I speak to defends him blindly," he added.

Habana offered a different perspective, saying he understood Erasmus's frustration following South Africa's narrow defeat to France.

"We all really understood where he was coming from in terms of that last five minutes of domination by the Springboks, to not be rewarded," the former Springboks winger said.

Habana also questioned the level of accountability surrounding refereeing decisions, saying players and coaches were regularly criticised.

"Players get critiqued, coaches get critiqued, and accountability from a refereeing perspective is just clarity," he added.

Rugby fans react as Springboks lose to Ireland

The televised discussion sparked reactions among rugby supporters after a clip of the exchange was shared on Reddit. According to RUCK, the discussion attracted significant attention, with one comment receiving more than 600 upvotes.

"Absolutely embarrassing from Habana. I don't understand the SA's victim complex. They are back to back World Champions. Pipe down," one supporter wrote.

Another praised Flatman's commentary, saying:

"I always love Flats on comms. No nonsense. Him and Kayser are two of the best."

A third added:

"Great to hear someone actually say this on TV, it should not be minimised, and the results of his past actions need to be pointed out like this."

The exchange came during another frustrating evening for South African rugby, with Ireland claiming a 20-17 victory over the Springboks at the Aviva Stadium.

The defeat marked South Africa's second consecutive loss following their 21-19 defeat to France the previous weekend.

Erasmus was absent from the matchday environment while serving a six-match suspension imposed by World Rugby following his comments about officiating after the France encounter. He instead watched the Ireland match from his hotel room and livestreamed his reactions.

Despite the defeat, the Springboks secured qualification for the inaugural Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, giving them another opportunity to face the side that beat them the previous weekend.

Source: Briefly News