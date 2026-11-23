Sasha de Sousa, wife of Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi, shared a rare look at their newborn on her Instagram Stories

The fitness enthusiast announced her pregnancy in September 2026 with a dreamy riverside maternity photoshoot

Sasha revealed the baby is about 10 weeks old, describing the arrival as a blessing she never expected

Makazole Mapimpi’s wife shared a glimpse of their baby. Images: swazisoil, makazoli

Source: Instagram

Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi's wife, Sasha de Sousa, has given fans a sweet peek at their newest addition. The photo, taken in what appears to be a shop, shows Sasha holding the infant up in front of a mirror - a tender, candid moment that caught followers by surprise.

In the photo, her baby was covered in a pink blanket, seemingly confirming that the couple welcomed a baby girl. While Sasha kept the infant's face hidden from the camera, the heartwarming mirror selfie still offered a rare glimpse into the private couple's life as parents.

Sasha de Sousa's sweet baby reveal

The fitness enthusiast first broke the pregnancy news back in September 2026, posting a series of maternity photos taken at a picturesque riverside spot. The setting was nothing short of dreamy, perfectly matching the warmth of the announcement.

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Now, weeks after welcoming the baby, Sasha opened up a little more about life as a new mum. She shared that the infant is already 10 weeks old and reflected on how the journey has felt unexpectedly profound.

"This chapter started off so beautifully. Amidst the chaos, I received a blessing I never knew I needed. By God's grace, I'm in awe. I can't believe it's already been 10 weeks!" she wrote.

This is not the couple's first child together - Sasha and Mapimpi welcomed a baby in 2024 as well. After that pregnancy, Sasha returned to her fitness routine and shared workout content online, earning praise from fans who admired how committed she remained to her health journey. That chapter is already in full swing, with her followers no doubt watching closely for what comes next.

Sasha De Sousa posted a photo with her baby at 10 weeks old. Image: swazisoil

Source: Instagram

Fans shower Sasha de Sousa with love

The glimpse of her baby and her sweet message quickly drew warm responses from her followers, who rushed to congratulate Sasha.

dupontkima said:

"Always effortlessly beautiful."

mandzmk wrote:

"God is so good!! Congratulations, mama!"

sheila_martins_timm reacted:

"So gorgeous, momma."

See Sasha de Sousa's post below.

Ashley Ogle flaunts post-baby body

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle's photo, flaunting her snatched figure months after giving birth.

Fans flooded her comment section with praise for her post-baby transformation, calling her body "tea" and raving over her transformation.

Source: Briefly News