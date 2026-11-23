Springboks supporters have questioned why Stuart McCloskey escaped punishment after an apparent knee contact involving Pieter-Steph du Toit

The incident has sparked debate about referee Christophe Ridley's handling of potentially dangerous play

Rugby fans have accused World Rugby of bias, with some demanding greater accountability over officiating decisions

Springboks supporters have questioned World Rugby's handling of an incident involving Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey and Pieter-Steph du Toit during South Africa's 20-17 defeat in Dublin.

Springboks supporters have questioned why Stuart McCloskey escaped punishment after an apparent knee contact involving Pieter-Steph du Toit. Image: Sam Barnes

Source: Getty Images

Footage circulating on social media appeared to show McCloskey thrusting his knee towards the Springbok flanker during a ruck in Saturday's Nations Championship encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

The incident went unpunished during the match, with referee Christophe Ridley not awarding a penalty against the Irish centre. It subsequently attracted attention online, with supporters questioning why the match officials did not intervene and whether McCloskey should face retrospective disciplinary action.

The controversy also comes amid heightened scrutiny of rugby officiating following Rassie Erasmus' six-match suspension after his criticism of match officials following the Springboks' defeat to France.

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Pieter-Steph du Toit left the field for HIA

Du Toit was replaced by Cameron Hanekom in the 54th minute after going off for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA). He did not return to the field, adding to concerns among supporters about the incident involving McCloskey.

However, there has been no independently confirmed finding establishing that the apparent knee contact caused Du Toit's HIA or that McCloskey was responsible for his injury. World Rugby's Law 9 provides grounds for examining potentially dangerous conduct.

Law 9.12 prohibits physical abuse, including striking an opponent with the knee, while Law 9.20 addresses dangerous play in a ruck or maul, including contact above the shoulders.

Whether either provision applies to the incident would depend on an assessment of the footage and the circumstances surrounding the contact.

See the incident in the post below on X.

Fans question World Rugby's silence

The incident prompted a strong reaction from supporters on X, with Test Rugby's Truth (@TheTruth3212) questioning World Rugby's response.

In a post on Sunday, 22 November, the account wrote:

"World Rugby's silence is telling.

"Pieter-Stepth du Toit was kneed in the head by Stuart McCloskey.

"That's a red card offence missed.

"World Rugby therefore supports violent conduct against the Springboks."

The account's spelling of Du Toit's name in the post was retained as published.

Other users also weighed in, with one supporter questioning the match officials' handling of the incident.

"Was in front of two officials," @geckoeyelids wrote.

Another user, @WilsonMoira, alleged:

"World Rugby wants the Springboks out of the series.. Match fixing is obvious.."

Test Rugby's Truth responded:

"Yes, World Rugby want the Springboks out of World Rugby full stop."

Kobus Wiese questions Boks’ tactics

Briefly News previously reported that Kobus Wiese has criticised the Springboks' attacking approach following their 20-17 defeat to Ireland

The former lock questioned their reliance on box kicks and inability to get the ball to their wings.

Source: Briefly News