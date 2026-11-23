Bok coach Rassie Erasmus called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to join the squad in London ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship decider

Mbonambi, a double World Cup winner with 82 Test caps, has not played a competitive match since January 2026

Two squad members departed as injured lock Ruan Nortjé and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu returned to South Africa

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has added veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to his squad ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with the 35-year-old set to arrive in London on Tuesday.

Rassie Erasmus has added veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to his squad ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The call-up comes as the squad manages two departures: injured lock Ruan Nortjé and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu have both been released and are returning to South Africa.

Mbonambi's long road back

Mbonambi, a two-time World Cup winner, has accumulated 82 Test caps across his international career. His return to the Springbok setup is notable given an extended absence from competitive rugby.

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After recently moving from the Sharks to the Stormers, he has been participating in training with the Cape Town club but has not featured in a match since 17 January, when he represented the Sharks against Clermont. His most recent Test appearance came off the bench against Wales in Cardiff approximately a year ago.

The squad travelled from Dublin to London on Sunday following their Test against Ireland, and were given Monday off to recover before resuming their training programme on Tuesday.

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France decider looms at Twickenham

The Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final on Sunday. The tournament decider sets up a high-stakes encounter at a neutral venue, with Erasmus clearly opting to bolster his hooker depth ahead of the fixture.

Three Springbok players have also been nominated for World Rugby awards, adding further context to what has been a demanding international window for the squad.

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Kobus Wiese questions Boks’ tactics

Briefly News previously reported that Kobus Wiese has criticised the Springboks' attacking approach following their 20-17 defeat to Ireland

The former lock questioned their reliance on box kicks and inability to get the ball to their wings.

Source: Briefly News