Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick addressed the media in Xhosa ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham

Stick announced Rassie Erasmus' seven changes and one positional switch to the starting XV through a translator

The unconventional press conference approach followed Erasmus' six-match ban for criticising match officials

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick delivered the team announcement press conference in London entirely in Xhosa on Saturday, ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham.

Mzwandile Stick Conducts Springboks Press Conference Entirely in Xhosa Before France Final

Source: Twitter

Former EP Kings lock and SuperSport presenter Kuhle "Kooks" Sonkosi served as translator, relaying Stick's remarks to the assembled English-speaking media.

Through Sonkosi, Stick outlined head coach Rassie Erasmus' seven changes and one positional switch to the Springbok starting XV for the match against France.

Erasmus ban forces change in media duties

The unusual press conference format follows Erasmus' six-match ban handed down by World Rugby last week. The ban came after the head coach publicly criticised match officials, including comments suggesting that certain refereeing decisions amounted to "match-fixing."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

As part of the suspension, Erasmus is prohibited from participating in any media engagements, leaving Stick and fellow assistant Felix Jones to handle all press duties.

Some observers had argued that English is Erasmus' second language and that aspects of his case may have suffered in translation.

Stick, who on Friday questioned the consistency of rugby's disciplinary process after Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast was cleared of an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato, indicated that he chose to speak in Xhosa to avoid having his own views misconstrued.

Watch the golden interview as shared on the post on X.

Stick raises disciplinary consistency concerns

Stick's remarks on Friday regarding the Prendergast decision added further context to the Springboks' broader frustration with World Rugby's disciplinary consistency in the lead-up to the final. By conducting the press conference in his home language, with a professional translator present, Stick ensured his message was conveyed precisely and without ambiguity.

The Springboks face France at Twickenham on Sunday in what is the Nations Championship final, with Erasmus watching from the stands under the terms of his ban.

Springboks call up Bongi Mbonambi

Briefly News previously reported that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to join the squad in London ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship decider

Mbonambi, a double World Cup winner with 82 Test caps, has not played a competitive match since January 2026

Source: Briefly News