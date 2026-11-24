SA Rugby reportedly did not file a formal appeal despite issuing a public statement requesting a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face disciplinary action over controversial remarks about the clearance of Ireland's Sam Prendergast

World Rugby and Nations Championship organisers are now weighing whether Stick's comments cross the line

SA Rugby appears to have missed a critical procedural step in its attempt to defend Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, with reports suggesting the union never formally lodged an appeal against his six-match suspension.

SA Rugby reportedly did not file a formal appeal despite issuing a public statement requesting a full misconduct hearing for Rassie Erasmus. Image: Xanier Laine

Source: Getty Images

The saga began at a press conference in Dublin on a Monday in November 2026, when Erasmus alleged that 16 or 17 illegal knee-drop tackles by French players during a Test in Paris had gone unpunished. He went further, suggesting that the failure of match officials to act could constitute "manipulation" or "match-fixing." World Rugby suspended him the following day.

SA Rugby responded publicly by calling for a full misconduct hearing to give Erasmus the opportunity to account for his statements. However, The Times has reported that no formal appeal was ever submitted, casting doubt on whether the union followed through on its own public position.

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Stick under scrutiny over Prendergast remarks

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is now facing his own potential disciplinary problems. His comments last Friday, ahead of South Africa's Test against Ireland, have drawn the attention of World Rugby and Nations Championship officials, who are reportedly assessing whether the remarks require formal action.

The controversy centres on the decision to clear Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast of an alleged hip-drop tackle on Fiji No 8 Peceli Yato. Stick publicly questioned the outcome, implying that the player's nationality influenced the ruling.

"You know what they call a traditional drink in Fiji? Is it kava? If that was a Fijian player, [Prendergast] would be sitting in Fiji now doing some extra lessons of how to tackle. But it's an Irish player, it's free to play," Stick said.

Stick addresses media in Xhosa

In a separate development, Stick conducted his entire press conference in Xhosa in London on Monday ahead of the Nations Championship finals weekend at Twickenham, a move that drew widespread attention.

Whether the disciplinary process against Stick advances, and what consequences Erasmus ultimately faces given the apparent absence of a formal appeal, remain open questions as South Africa prepares for high-stakes rugby on the international stage.

Springboks call up Bongi Mbonambi

Briefly News previously reported that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to join the squad in London ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship decider

Mbonambi, a double World Cup winner with 82 Test caps, has not played a competitive match since January 2026

Source: Briefly News