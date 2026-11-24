Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face disciplinary action over comments he made about Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast's hip-drop tackle clearance

The development comes days after head coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban for questioning the integrity of match officials

A separate report suggests SA Rugby never formally submitted the paperwork required to appeal Erasmus's suspension, despite publicly stating its intention to do so

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is reportedly facing potential disciplinary consequences after making pointed remarks about the panel that cleared Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast of wrongdoing following a hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato.

Springboks Assistant Coach Mzwandile Stick Faces Disciplinary Action Over Prendergast Remarks

Source: Getty Images

The Times journalist Will Kelleher reported on Monday, 23 November 2026, that Stick's comments to reporters on Friday could result in formal action against him. No charge or suspension has been confirmed at this stage.

What Stick said

Stick publicly questioned whether rugby's disciplinary process is applied with equal rigour across different nationalities, citing the outcome of Prendergast's case as his basis for concern.

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"If that was a Fijian player tackling an Irish player with that hip-drop, that player would be in Fiji now," Stick told reporters, in comments carried by RTÉ.

The remarks have drawn scrutiny, with questions arising over whether a coach can face sanctions for criticising the consistency of disciplinary outcomes rather than directly targeting match officials.

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Rassie Erasmus appeal twist

The situation surrounding Stick emerges at an already difficult moment for the Springboks' coaching staff. Head coach Rassie Erasmus is currently serving a six-match ban, handed down after he challenged the integrity of match officials. The suspension bars him from participating in match-day activities.

SA Rugby had publicly stated its intention to pursue a full hearing to contest the sanction. However, The 42 reported that the governing body failed to lodge the necessary paperwork before South Africa's fixture against Ireland. Kelleher subsequently confirmed that no formal appeal was ever submitted, leaving Erasmus's ban in place.

With Erasmus on the sidelines and Stick's situation unresolved, South Africa's coaching structure faces an unsettled period. The world champions have yet to comment publicly on either matter, and it remains unclear whether Stick will be formally charged or whether the issue will be resolved without further action.

Springboks call up Bongi Mbonambi

Briefly News previously reported that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to join the squad in London ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship decider

Mbonambi, a double World Cup winner with 82 Test caps, has not played a competitive match since January 2026.

Source: Briefly News