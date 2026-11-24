England's Karl Dickson has been named referee for the Springboks and France Nations Championship final at Allianz Stadium in London on Sunday

The appointment follows controversy surrounding match officials when the two sides last met in Paris just weeks ago, which resulted in Rassie Erasmus being banned

The English official's overall record when officiating Springbok Test matches includes three South Africa wins and two losses

England referee Karl Dickson will take charge of the inaugural Nations Championship final between South Africa and France at Allianz Stadium in London on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 18:40 SA time.

Andrew Brace of Ireland and New Zealand's James Doleman will serve as assistant referees. Andrew Jackson (England) has been appointed as the Television Match Official, while Richard Kelly of New Zealand takes on the role of Foul Play Review Official.

Erasmus ban casts shadow over officiating

The refereeing appointments carry added significance given the controversy that erupted when France and the Springboks met in Paris just weeks ago.

That encounter prompted serious questions about the consistency of officiating and the conduct of the TMO. Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was subsequently banned for his public comments on the match officials in the aftermath of that match.

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Sunday's decider takes place at a neutral venue, which may ease some of the tension surrounding the fixture.

Dickson's record against the Springboks

At 44 years old, Dickson is not an unfamiliar face to South African rugby. He has officiated five Springbok Test matches in total, during which South Africa have won three and lost two, giving the Boks a 60% win rate under his watch.

Both defeats came by single-score margins against high-ranked opposition. One was a narrow loss to Ireland, sealed by a last-minute Ciarán Frawley drop goal in 2024, and the other was a tight Rugby Championship encounter at Eden Park in 2025.

His most recent involvement with the Springboks was the fourth and final Test between South Africa and New Zealand in Baltimore in September, a match the Springboks won convincingly 43-28 to clinch the series 3-1.

The Nations Championship Finals Weekend begins on Friday, with the title match between France and South Africa serving as the climax of the competition on Sunday. It is the first edition of the Nations Championship, adding historical weight to the final.

Source: Briefly News