Dave Rennie is facing an important moment as questions emerge about the All Blacks' direction

The All Blacks suffered a historic defeat against Wales before England handed them another painful setback

Rennie now faces another showdown against England as New Zealand prepares for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

New Zealand Rugby has backed Dave Rennie as the right person to coach the All Blacks despite historic defeats against Wales and England. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand Rugby has thrown its full support behind All Blacks coach Dave Rennie following two successive defeats, insisting that he remains the right person to lead the national team towards the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The public backing comes after New Zealand suffered a historic defeat against Wales and a record loss to England, increasing scrutiny of Rennie's early tenure.

Steve Lancaster backs Dave Rennie after All Blacks defeats

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Lancaster has dismissed suggestions that Rennie's position is under threat.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand on Monday, 23 November 2026, Lancaster made it clear that the organisation remains confident in its appointment.

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"I've told Dave that and I'm happy to state that publicly that Dave has our full support," Lancaster said, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

"We're confident that we have the right person coaching this team, no question in our minds."

Lancaster also insisted that the players remained behind their coach, despite the disappointing results.

"The last two weeks' performance is really disappointing and we need to understand how that's come to pass, but no question over Dave being the right person to lead the team," he added.

All Blacks suffer historic defeats against Wales and England

Rennie's backing follows a difficult fortnight for New Zealand. The All Blacks lost 35-28 to Wales in Cardiff, marking their first defeat against the Welsh in 73 years.

They subsequently suffered a 37-12 loss to England at Twickenham on Saturday, 21 November. It was England's biggest winning margin against New Zealand.

The results have left Rennie with five defeats in his first 12 Tests since taking charge in March 2026.

Dave Rennie takes responsibility ahead of England rematch

Following the England defeat, Rennie accepted responsibility for the team's performance.

"As a coach you're responsible for the results," he said.

"I'm not going to hide that we weren't good enough and I'm a part of that. We were miles off and this is not where we want to be."

The All Blacks will face England again on Saturday, 28 November, in the Nations Championship third-place playoff at Twickenham.

The encounter presents Rennie with an immediate opportunity to respond before New Zealand turns its attention to the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Source: Briefly News