Ireland captain Dan Sheehan's yellow card for a croc roll on Marco van Staden was retrospectively upgraded to a red following a post-match review

Both Sheehan and van Staden now face disciplinary hearings after their separate incidents during Ireland's 20-17 win over the Springboks in Dublin

World Rugby Regulation 17 sets out suspensions of between two and 10 or more weeks for dangerous play in a ruck or tackle area

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan is facing a potential ban after World Rugby upgraded his yellow card to a red following a retrospective review of a croc roll on Springboks flanker Marco van Staden during Saturday's Nations Championship match.

Sheehan, who wore the number eight jersey in Ireland's 20-17 victory over South Africa in Dublin, was initially sin-binned in the 72nd minute after officials reviewed his dangerous clean-out on van Staden on the field. Van Staden responded with a counter-ruck of his own, which also earned him a yellow card at the time.

Both Players Upgraded to Red Cards

In the immediate aftermath of the match, van Staden's yellow card was elevated to a red. Sheehan's yellow has since followed the same path, leaving both players subject to disciplinary hearings that will determine the length of any suspension.

Under World Rugby Regulation 17, dangerous play in a ruck or tackle area, including a crocodile roll under Laws 9.20(d) and 9.20(e), carries a suspension ranging from two to 10 or more weeks.

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Mitigating factors, such as an early admission of guilt, demonstrated remorse and a clean disciplinary record, can reduce the sanction. A low-end entry point of two weeks may be cut to a single match, though a mid-range finding could still result in a three-match ban.

Ireland's Play-Off Spot at Risk

The timing of the hearing is particularly significant for Ireland. Despite the win over the Springboks, Andy Farrell's side finished third in the northern hemisphere standings. South Africa, meanwhile, topped the southern hemisphere table and will meet France in the final at Allianz Stadium this weekend.

Ireland are scheduled to face Australia in the third-place play-off at the same venue, but Sheehan's availability for that fixture now hinges on the disciplinary outcome. Should the hearing find against him, a suspension of even a single match would rule him out of the Wallabies tie. If he is cleared, he will remain available for selection.

Source: Briefly News