France are regaining some of their biggest stars ahead of Sunday's showdown, giving the Springboks an even tougher challenge in the Nations Championship final

Mzwandile Stick has explained why the return of a key French playmaker could change the way South Africa prepares for the rematch

The Springboks previously lost narrowly to France in Paris, but the French side could be considerably stronger when the two teams meet again at Twickenham

Matthieu Jalibert's return has changed the picture for the Springboks ahead of the Nations Championship final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are preparing for a different French challenge after Matthieu Jalibert returned from injury, giving Les Bleus another dangerous attacking option ahead of the Nations Championship final. Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has acknowledged that the fly-half's availability changes the tactical picture for South Africa.

France beat the Springboks 21-19 in Paris on 13 November, with Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu sharing responsibilities at halfback. However, Jalibert's return means the world champions could face a more conventional French combination when the teams meet again on Sunday, 29 November.

Matthieu Jalibert poses a new Springboks challenge

Speaking about France's options, Stick said the Springboks initially struggled to predict how Dupont and Lucu would divide their responsibilities.

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"A couple of weeks ago we spoke about Antoine Dupont and Maxime Lucu, and we sat there and said we won't know what's going to happen," Stick said, according to Rugby365.

He noted that Dupont frequently operated from scrum-half, while Lucu took up the first-receiver position during their previous encounter.

However, Jalibert's availability presents another challenge.

"We know that he'll play at No.10, but he is a tricky customer," Stick explained.

"We know he's got X-factor if you look at the way he kicks and puts players into space."

Springboks welcome France's returning stars

Stick acknowledged that Jalibert is among the world's leading fly-halves and will require careful preparation.

"It doesn't get any easier," he said, describing the French playmaker as particularly difficult to stop and plan against.

Jalibert has since featured against Argentina, while France's squad for the final also includes Dupont and Thomas Ramos.

Nations Championship final offers World Cup test

According to Planet Rugby, Jalibert returned to France's starting line-up against Argentina on 21 November.

Stick also welcomed the opportunity to face a stronger French side, explaining that the contest would help South Africa assess its progress ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The final takes place at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November, with kick-off scheduled for 18:40 South African time. The Springboks will be looking to turn their previous defeat into a victory against a French side that has regained important players.

Rassie Erasmus has added veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to his squad ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks make late squad changes ahead of France final

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus had strengthened his Springbok squad by calling up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final.

The 35-year-old's return comes as France also welcome back important players, setting up an intriguing battle at Twickenham. However, South Africa have also had to deal with two departures from their touring squad.

Source: Briefly News