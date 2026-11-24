Springbok Coach Mzwandile Stick Explains Why SFM Moved to Accommodate Manie Libbok for France Final
- Manie Libbok is back in the starting flyhalf position after eight matches without a start in the No.10 jersey
- Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been moved to fullback as the Springboks reshape their backline for France
- Mzwandile Stick has explained why the coaching staff preferred this combination over other options
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Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has explained why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was moved to fullback to accommodate Manie Libbok at flyhalf for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France. The decision follows an injury to Damian Willemse, which forced the Springboks to reconsider their backline combinations.
Libbok has been handed his first start at flyhalf in eight matches, while Sacha will take on the No.15 jersey when the teams meet at Allianz Stadium in London on 29 November.
Mzwandile Stick explains why Sacha was moved
Speaking to the media in Teddington on Monday, 23 November, Stick said the selectors considered their options before settling on the combination.
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"Manie Libbok comes in because of the injury to Damian Willemse," Stick said, as reported by Rugby365.
He confirmed that Aphelele Fassi was also considered for fullback. However, the coaching staff prioritised match fitness when making the decision.
"We considered someone like Aphelele Fassi at fullback but looked at someone with more match fitness, so Manie comes in," he explained.
Stick added:
"It's easier in that regard to switch Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback."
What Stick expects from Libbok and Sacha against France
The assistant coach also explained that the attacking approach would not change significantly despite the positional adjustments.
"The key thing is that we just need to convert our opportunities," Stick said.
He praised the forwards for providing a strong platform and challenged the backline to turn that pressure into points.
"With Manie at No.10 and Sacha at fullback, the biggest thing for them and the rest of the backline would be to capitalise on those attacking opportunities," he added.
Riley Norton came close to Springbok debut against Ireland as Mzwandile Stick explains what happened
Springboks retain key combinations for France final
Stick also highlighted the importance of continuity among the centres and wingers, who have played together throughout much of the tournament.
South Africa will be looking to respond after losing 21-19 to France in Paris and 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin.
The final therefore offers Libbok and Sacha an opportunity to help the Springboks finish their campaign with a stronger attacking performance. Their combination will be among the major talking points heading into Sunday's encounter.
Springboks face fresh threat as France welcome back Matthieu Jalibert
Briefly News also reported that France have strengthened their attacking options ahead of the Nations Championship final by bringing Matthieu Jalibert back into the picture.
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick warned that the fly-half is a tricky opponent, particularly because of his kicking ability and knack for putting teammates into space.
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Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports and news writer at Briefly News with over a decade of journalism and editorial experience across Southern African digital media. Prior to joining Briefly News, Dzikamai served as Senior News & Current Affairs Editor at iHarare for six years, overseeing breaking news desks and sports feature coverage. He brings extensive experience in sports profiling, live match reporting, and investigative current affairs analysis. Email him at dzikamai.matara@briefly.co.za