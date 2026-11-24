Manie Libbok is back in the starting flyhalf position after eight matches without a start in the No.10 jersey

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been moved to fullback as the Springboks reshape their backline for France

Mzwandile Stick has explained why the coaching staff preferred this combination over other options

Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick has explained why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was moved to fullback to accommodate Manie Libbok for the France final. Image: Hagen Hopkins, Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has explained why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was moved to fullback to accommodate Manie Libbok at flyhalf for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France. The decision follows an injury to Damian Willemse, which forced the Springboks to reconsider their backline combinations.

Libbok has been handed his first start at flyhalf in eight matches, while Sacha will take on the No.15 jersey when the teams meet at Allianz Stadium in London on 29 November.

Mzwandile Stick explains why Sacha was moved

Speaking to the media in Teddington on Monday, 23 November, Stick said the selectors considered their options before settling on the combination.

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"Manie Libbok comes in because of the injury to Damian Willemse," Stick said, as reported by Rugby365.

He confirmed that Aphelele Fassi was also considered for fullback. However, the coaching staff prioritised match fitness when making the decision.

"We considered someone like Aphelele Fassi at fullback but looked at someone with more match fitness, so Manie comes in," he explained.

Stick added:

"It's easier in that regard to switch Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback."

What Stick expects from Libbok and Sacha against France

The assistant coach also explained that the attacking approach would not change significantly despite the positional adjustments.

"The key thing is that we just need to convert our opportunities," Stick said.

He praised the forwards for providing a strong platform and challenged the backline to turn that pressure into points.

"With Manie at No.10 and Sacha at fullback, the biggest thing for them and the rest of the backline would be to capitalise on those attacking opportunities," he added.

Springboks retain key combinations for France final

Stick also highlighted the importance of continuity among the centres and wingers, who have played together throughout much of the tournament.

South Africa will be looking to respond after losing 21-19 to France in Paris and 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin.

The final therefore offers Libbok and Sacha an opportunity to help the Springboks finish their campaign with a stronger attacking performance. Their combination will be among the major talking points heading into Sunday's encounter.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick acknowledged that the availability of a key French playmaker changes the tactical picture for South Africa. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Twitter

Springboks face fresh threat as France welcome back Matthieu Jalibert

Briefly News also reported that France have strengthened their attacking options ahead of the Nations Championship final by bringing Matthieu Jalibert back into the picture.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick warned that the fly-half is a tricky opponent, particularly because of his kicking ability and knack for putting teammates into space.

Source: Briefly News