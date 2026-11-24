World Rugby announced the match officials for the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, leaving Italian referee Andrea Piardi out of the spotlight

Karl Dickson will referee the grand final between South Africa and France after Piardi was linked to Rassie Erasmus's controversial outburst

Piardi was named only as an assistant referee for the third-place play-off, a step down from his previous role

Andrea Piardi has been demoted to an assistant referee role for the Nations Championship Finals. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

World Rugby has announced the officiating appointments for the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, with Italian referee Andrea Piardi notably absent from any main match duties following the fallout from Rassie Erasmus's public criticism of match officials.

Englishman Karl Dickson will take charge of the grand final on Friday, 28 November 2026 at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, where South Africa face France. Andrew Brace of Ireland and New Zealand's James Doleman will serve as his assistant referees, with Andrew Jackson appointed as the TMO.

Piardi steps back after Erasmus controversy

Piardi, who refereed France's 21-19 victory over South Africa, found himself at the centre of Erasmus's widely publicised rant ahead of the Ireland Test. The Springboks head coach was subsequently handed a six-match ban by World Rugby. Both Piardi and TMO Matteo Liperini, who also officiated the France clash, have been sidelined from prominent roles this weekend.

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Rather than taking charge of a match, Piardi will serve as an assistant referee for the third-place play-off between England and New Zealand, alongside Eoghan Cross, with Australian Angus Gardner as the head referee and Olly Hodges as TMO.

Full Finals Weekend officiating appointments

Nic Berry has been appointed to referee the opening match of the weekend, the eleventh-place final between Italy and Fiji on Friday, 27 November. Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will oversee the fifth-place final between Ireland and Australia that evening, assisted by Christophe Ridley and Hollie Davidson.

Luke Pearce will handle the ninth-place final between Wales and Japan, while Frenchman Pierre Brousset takes charge of the seventh-place final between Scotland and Argentina.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson expressed strong backing for the officiating teams ahead of the inaugural Finals Weekend.

"There is no game without a match official team and they deserve the respect and support of everyone involved," Robinson said, according to Planet Rugby.

"We're fortunate to have such a dedicated team of people doing what is, without doubt, one of the hardest jobs in international sport."

He also congratulated those selected for the inaugural Finals Weekend.

While Piardi's change of responsibilities follows the controversy involving Erasmus, World Rugby has not officially stated that his appointment was a disciplinary response to the Springboks coach's criticism.

The Springboks will now prepare for their rematch against France, with the inaugural Nations Championship title at stake.

England's Karl Dickson has been named referee for the Springboks and France Nations Championship final at Allianz Stadium in London on Sunday.

Source: Getty Images

Karl Dickson to referee Springboks vs France final

Briefly News previously reported that England's Karl Dickson has been appointed to referee the Springboks' Nations Championship final against France at Allianz Stadium in London on Sunday, 29 November.

Dickson has officiated five Springbok Test matches, with South Africa winning three and losing two. His most recent involvement was the 43-28 victory over New Zealand in Baltimore in September, when the Boks clinched the series 3-1.

Source: Briefly News