Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus announced he will host a watch-along for the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France

His first watch-along drew over 196,000 viewers from 89 countries, with South Africans making up the majority of the audience

South African rugby fans flooded the comments with one specific request for the coach ahead of Sunday's match at Twickenham

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has announced he will host a watch-along party for the inaugural Nations Championship final between South Africa and France on Sunday, 29 November, at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, England.

Erasmus made the announcement on his social media platforms, inviting supporters to join him. He included a disclaimer stating the event was "A personal fan event. Not an official team channel" and marked it as "Adults only." He also added the Whitesnake track "Here I Go Again" as the soundtrack, a cheeky nod to the occasion.

Fans Flood Comments With One Request

Supporters were quick to respond in the comments section, but their enthusiasm came with a clear condition. Fans want Erasmus to unmute his microphone this time around, with many expressing that the silent format of his previous stream was not enough.

"Yeah, please, Oom Ras. Watching you in silence isn't fun. We want to hear your live commentary," one supporter wrote.

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"Can you please turn the mic on? South Africans want to listen to you as well while the game is on," added another.

A third comment was more direct: "We want to hear you!"

Erasmus switching on the mic could land him in trouble with World Rugby and also those monitoring him for copyright infringement.

Over 196,000 Viewers From 89 Countries Tuned In

The demand comes on the back of a remarkable turnout for Erasmus's first watch-along, which he hosted for the Springboks versus Ireland match. That stream attracted 196,242 viewers across 89 countries.

South Africans dominated the audience at 148,909 viewers, while significant numbers also joined from countries with large South African expat communities, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The reach extended far beyond those regions, with viewers tuning in from across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North and South America and the Pacific. Even a single viewer from Samoa was recorded among the global audience.

Whether Erasmus will honour the fans' request and switch on his microphone for the final remains to be seen.

Source: Briefly News