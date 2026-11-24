Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche are competing against two international stars for rugby's biggest individual honour

Paul de Villiers has also earned recognition following an impressive breakthrough season for the Springboks

World Rugby has unveiled 13 nominees across three men's categories, with several big names in contention

Three Springboks have been nominated for the 2026 World Rugby Awards. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche have been nominated for the 2026 World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year award. The Springbok teammates are among four contenders for the prestigious accolade, while rising flanker Paul de Villiers has received a separate nomination for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

World Rugby announced the nominees on Monday, 23 November 2026, unveiling 13 players across three men's award categories.

Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche nominated for Player of the Year

Marx, the reigning winner, will be looking to retain his crown after another influential season for the Springboks. Nche has received his second consecutive nomination.

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They face competition from New Zealand's Jordie Barrett and France's Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

The complete Player of the Year shortlist is:

Jordie Barrett (New Zealand)

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

Ox Nche (South Africa)

Paul de Villiers nominated for breakthrough award

De Villiers is among four nominees for the Breakthrough Player of the Year award after making his Springbok debut against England and scoring two international tries.

The nominees are:

Fabian Brau-Boirie (France)

Paul de Villiers (South Africa)

Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang (France)

Ryunosuke Ito (Japan)

Full list of World Rugby Try of the Year nominees

Five players are competing for the International Rugby Players Association Men's 15s Try of the Year award.

The nominees are:

Antoine Dupont (France, against Scotland, Six Nations, March)

Peter Lakai (New Zealand, against Australia, Bledisloe Cup, October)

Henry Pollock (England, against Fiji, Nations Championship, July)

Pita-Gus Sowakula (Fiji, against Wales, Nations Championship, July)

Raffaele Storti (Portugal, against Tonga, World Rugby Nations Cup, July)

According to World Rugby, fans will decide the Try of the Year winner through online voting, which closes on Wednesday, 25 November, at 17:00 GMT.

World Rugby chair Brett Robinson congratulated the nominees, saying:

"Through exceptional skill, outstanding promise and inspiring leadership, they have given supporters around the world plenty to celebrate."

The men's award winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, running from 27 to 29 November. The Men's 15s Dream Team of the Year will be unveiled on Monday, 30 November.

Springbok coach Mzwandile Stick has explained why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was moved to fullback to accommodate Manie Libbok for the France final. Image: Hagen Hopkins, Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Mzwandile Stick explains Springboks' Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu selection

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick had explained the decision to move Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback to accommodate Manie Libbok at flyhalf for the France final.

Libbok is set for his first start in the No.10 jersey in eight matches, while Sacha takes on the No.15 role following Damian Willemse's injury. Stick also explained why Aphelele Fassi was considered but ultimately overlooked for the starting position.

Source: Briefly News