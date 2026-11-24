Victor Matfield has questioned a change in Rassie Erasmus' approach to managing the Springbok squad

The former captain believes the team's recent struggles could be linked to a problem that has developed throughout 2026

His comments come as South Africa prepare for another meeting with France following consecutive Test defeats

Victor Matfield has questioned Rassie Erasmus' approach to Springbok squad management. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Victor Matfield has identified a worrying trend in Rassie Erasmus' management of the Springboks, suggesting that a lack of squad rotation could be contributing to player fatigue. The former South African captain believes several regular starters have been overused during the demanding 2026 season, and the consequences may be showing in the team's recent performances.

His comments come after the Springboks suffered successive defeats against France and Ireland. South Africa lost 21-19 in Paris on Friday, 13 November, before going down 20-17 against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

Speaking on the Rugby Rivals podcast, Matfield questioned why Erasmus had moved away from his usual approach of regularly changing the starting team.

Victor Matfield questions Rassie Erasmus' Springbok rotation policy

According to RUCK, Matfield believes the coach has relied on largely the same group of players for much of the campaign.

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"This year was the first time we've seen Rassie with a Springbok side not changing his team almost every week," the 127-cap former lock said, as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

He explained that Erasmus continued selecting the same players after South Africa's first defeat against New Zealand.

"After that first loss against New Zealand, he just went with the same team every week. Then he gave those other guys one opportunity against Australia, and it was just back to the same guys."

Springboks players could be experiencing mental fatigue

Matfield believes the selection pattern could have affected both the physical and mental freshness of the squad.

"That also plays a role with tiredness at the end of the year, maybe mental fatigue, because it's the same players every week," he said.

"In the past, Rassie has changed them. No one ever knew, is it their chance or is it not? So I think it keeps them mentally more fresh."

He added:

"I just think we've overplayed some of our players so far."

France final gives Springboks chance to respond

Despite the concerns, Matfield believes South Africa can recover their form, particularly with silverware at stake.

The Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:40 South African time.

Matfield also warned that another defeat could increase media scrutiny of Erasmus. The final therefore presents an opportunity for South Africa to address their recent results and end the campaign with a trophy.

Source: Briefly News