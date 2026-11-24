Manie Libbok earned his starting spot at flyhalf after Damian Willemse picked up an injury ahead of the Nations Championship final at Twickenham

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves from flyhalf to fullback as Rassie Erasmus rings in seven changes following the loss to Ireland

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick explained why Cobus Reinach replaced Morné van den Berg at scrumhalf for the showpiece clash against France

Manie Libbok's match fitness and Cobus Reinach's familiarity with French opponents have earned both players starting positions in the Springboks' line-up for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday.

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick confirmed the selection rationale on Monday, speaking through a Xhosa translator. The team sheet reflects seven changes and one positional switch from the starting XV that fell 20–17 to Ireland in Dublin.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifts to fullback

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who has started eight of his nine Tests this year at flyhalf, moves to the No 15 jersey to accommodate Libbok at No 10. Stick confirmed that Libbok's selection was driven by the injury to Damian Willemse, with match fitness the deciding factor at fullback.

"We considered someone like Aphelele Fassi at fullback but looked at someone with more match fitness, so Manie comes in. It's easier in that regard to switch Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback," Stick said.

Front row revamped, Moerat returns

Reinach comes into the starting line-up at scrumhalf in place of Morné van den Berg, who drops to the bench alongside Canan Moodie to provide backline cover. The double World Cup winner's knowledge of France-based players was cited as a key consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Cobus Reinach missed out against Ireland, but now he comes in and also has experience of playing against some of the French players," Stick said.

The lock pairing has also been overhauled, with Salmaan Moerat and Lood de Jager forming a new combination. Moerat's inclusion is notable — the 11-cap La Rochelle lock was a late withdrawal from South Africa's 66–7 victory over Italy almost three weeks ago and has not featured in a Test match at all in 2026.

Stick highlighted that Moerat's experience of the French Top 14 adds value to the squad. The front row has been restructured, with Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit filling the three positions. Stick pointed to this combination as one that holds up well together.

The centre and wing combinations remain unchanged, a deliberate choice by head coach Rassie Erasmus to preserve continuity built up during the tournament.

Springboks call up Bongi Mbonambi

Briefly News previously reported that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to join the squad in London ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship decider

Mbonambi, a double World Cup winner with 82 Test caps, has not played a competitive match since January 2026.

Source: Briefly News