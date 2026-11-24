Florian Verhaeghe has delivered a blunt response to Rassie Erasmus over his criticism of France's tackling technique ahead of the Springboks final

The French lock has explained why Les Bleus will not change their approach unless the referee intervenes during Sunday's clash

Verhaeghe has discussed France's preparations, their scrum concerns and the challenge of facing a determined Springboks side again

France lock Florian Verhaeghe has dismissed Rassie Erasmus' criticism of the team's tackling technique ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham.

The South African coach recently raised concerns about tackles made with the knee on the ground, highlighting several incidents involving French players.

However, Verhaeghe made it clear that France would not change its approach simply because of Erasmus' comments.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the Montpellier second-row forward insisted that the French players were operating within the laws of the game.

"If I have to be really honest, what Rassie Erasmus thinks... well, whatever. No. We are within the rules, and from that point onwards, there is no adaptation," Verhaeghe said.

"If the referee on the day finds that it is illegal, we will adapt in the moment. But otherwise, no, there is no problem with that."

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The 29-year-old's comments suggest that France are not planning to make any special adjustments to their tackling technique ahead of the showdown.

Verhaeghe expects another physical battle against Springboks

Verhaeghe also acknowledged the challenge of facing South Africa twice in quick succession, particularly given the physical demands of playing against the world champions. France beat the Springboks in their previous meeting, but the forward expects a different level of intensity in Sunday's final.

He added that South Africa would be particularly motivated to avenge their previous defeat. The French forward also dismissed concerns about fatigue, saying the team's schedule had been carefully managed to ensure the players were ready for the final.

"There is fatigue, but the schedule is well managed to allow us to recover. Everything is being done to make sure we are in good shape this weekend. There is no concern about that," he said.

France identify scrum as an area for improvement

Despite their positive results, Verhaeghe admitted that France still have work to do in the scrum ahead of their meeting with the Springboks. The forward acknowledged that the French pack had experienced difficulties in that department but insisted that the team was continuing to work on improving its cohesion.

Verhaeghe added that France had managed to win their matches despite their scrum struggles, but recognised that the set-piece would need to improve.

The second-row forward also reflected on his growing role in the national team, having started five consecutive matches for Les Bleus.

He said becoming a regular starter had given him greater confidence and made his time with the national squad more enjoyable.

Source: Briefly News