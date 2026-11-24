Former Scotland coach Matt Williams publicly criticised the 800,000 people who tuned in to watch Rassie Erasmus' muted watch-along during Ireland's win over South Africa

Erasmus staged the watch-along from his Dublin hotel after receiving a six-match ban for serious misconduct following remarks at a media briefing

Williams also raised questions about the Springboks' tactical performance, pointing to low scoring efficiency and a poor kicking game

Former Scotland coach Matt Williams has sharply criticised the hundreds of thousands of rugby fans who chose to watch Rassie Erasmus sit silently in his hotel room during Ireland's Test match against South Africa on Saturday, 22 November 2026.

Matt Williams Slams 800,000 Fans Who Watched Rassie Erasmus' Muted Watch-Along

Source: Getty Images

Speaking as a guest on the Off The Ball Breakfast show in Ireland on Monday, Williams expressed disbelief at the size of the online audience that gathered to watch the banned Springboks head coach during the 20-17 Irish victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Williams Questions Fans Who Watched Erasmus

"Mate, there are 800,000 sad human beings on the face of this planet that would tune in to one of the great Test matches to look at Rassie with the sound off," Williams said.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I mean, seriously, can you believe it? The guy is sitting in his hotel room looking at a screen and 800,000 people watched it. That tells you we have got some serious issues in society."

Williams, who coached Leinster to a Celtic League title in the 2000/01 season, was unsparing in his assessment.

"When that's getting pumped out, there are a lot of people who really need to go into the bathroom, look into the mirror and have a good, hard look at themselves. I couldn't believe it."

Erasmus received a six-match suspension from World Rugby for "serious misconduct" after making remarks at a media briefing in Dublin the Monday following South Africa's defeat to France in Paris.

The governing body acted without a full disciplinary hearing, barring him from the stadium on match day. Rather than remain entirely absent from the occasion, Erasmus staged the watch-along but kept his microphone muted throughout the game, only briefly commenting at half-time.

Williams also turned his attention to South Africa's performance on the pitch, noting that their scoring rate after entering Ireland's 22 was among the lowest they had recorded in recent years. He added that their kicking game was surprisingly weak throughout the match, contrasting it with the precision shown by Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park.

Springboks' Tactical Shortcomings Highlighted

He attributed part of South Africa's underwhelming display to fatigue, describing the month of Test matches between New Zealand and South Africa as the hardest some players had ever experienced, citing comments from All Blacks coach Dave Rennie.

Williams concluded that Ireland's win, while significant, was narrow enough to temper any premature celebration.

Springboks call up Bongi Mbonambi

Briefly News previously reported that Bok coach Rassie Erasmus called up veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi to join the squad in London ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship decider

Mbonambi, a double World Cup winner with 82 Test caps, has not played a competitive match since January 2026.

Source: Briefly News