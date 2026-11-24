Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick confirmed Rassie Erasmus continues to lead the Springboks during the week despite his six-match ban

World Rugby suspended Erasmus last week after he suggested officiating in the loss to France amounted to match-fixing

South Africa face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, with Erasmus barred from game-day involvement

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick has confirmed that head coach Rassie Erasmus remains the driving force behind South Africa's preparations, even as he serves a six-match suspension imposed by World Rugby.

Mzwandile Stick Says Rassie Erasmus Remains Springboks' Main Man Ahead of Nations Championship Final

Source: Twitter

Stick addressed reporters at the team's London hotel on Monday, ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday.

Erasmus ban explained

World Rugby suspended the 54-year-old Erasmus last week after he publicly suggested that the officiating in South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France earlier this month amounted to match-fixing.

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The ban prohibits him from attending official pre-match media events and from any involvement on game day, but he is permitted to work with the squad during the week leading up to matches.

The ban cost Erasmus a place in the coaching box during the Springboks' 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday. He instead hosted an online watch-along as the world champions suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in recent memory.

Despite those consecutive defeats, South Africa retain top spot in the southern hemisphere Nations Championship standings and have secured a place in the final.

Stick steps into the spotlight

Stick, who has served as a long-standing member of the Springbok coaching staff, was clear about where authority still sits during the build-up to the final.

"During the week, Rassie is still the main man," Stick told reporters.

"He is also the leader of the team. Like I said last week, all the coaches are involved. In the week, Rassie is still here. He is still the main guy in the week. Obviously, he is not involved on game day."

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Stick added with humour:

"Maybe the camera is more on me on match day as well because of my good looks. But we all share responsibility. There is no one being the main guy."

This is not the first time Erasmus has drawn disciplinary action for criticising match officials. In 2021, World Rugby handed him a two-month suspension after he released a lengthy video taking aim at the refereeing during a British and Irish Lions series defeat. A year later, he received a two-game ban following complaints about English referee Wayne Barnes, who subsequently faced online death threats.

Following the latest incident, SA Rugby distanced itself from the abuse directed at officials, stating that "such behaviour has no place in rugby and is entirely contrary to the values upon which our game is founded."

Springboks coach faces disciplinary action

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face disciplinary action over comments he made about Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast's hip-drop tackle clearance

The development comes days after head coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban for questioning the integrity of match officials

Source: Briefly News