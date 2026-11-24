James Ireland, a former Wales Under-21 scrum-half, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident in Bermuda on 11 November

The 42-year-old former Dragons star was in Bermuda to compete in the World Rugby Classic, representing Italy at the tournament

His former clubs Dragons and Parma both released tributes, with coach Dai Rees also paying his respects to Ireland's wife and three children

Former Wales Under-21 scrum-half James Ireland has died at the age of 42 after sustaining fatal injuries in a motorcycle accident on the island of Bermuda.

Ireland was riding a rented 50cc Vespa scooter along North Shore Road in Hamilton Parish at approximately 2am on Wednesday, 11 November, when the single-vehicle crash occurred.

Emergency responders, including police officers, Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel and paramedics, attended the scene. He received initial treatment at the roadside before being transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Bermuda Police confirm fatal motorcycle accident

The Bermuda Police Service confirmed that Ireland was the island's 16th road fatality of 2026.

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According to police, the accident involved a rented 50cc scooter and happened at approximately 2am on Wednesday, November 11, along North Shore Road in Hamilton Parish.

Police officers, Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel and ambulance workers responded to the incident.

Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene and during the journey to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Ireland succumbed to his injuries.

A family liaison officer was assigned to assist his next of kin following the tragic incident.

Ireland's Rugby Career

Ireland was in Bermuda to participate in the Bermuda World Rugby Classic, competing for Italy, where he had played a portion of his professional career.

His club career spanned a number of sides, including the Dragons, Newport, Cross Keys, Bedwas, Birmingham Moseley, London Welsh, Rugby Parma and Crociati Parma. He made 10 appearances for the Dragons across three seasons between 2004 and 2006, playing at Rodney Parade.

At international level, Ireland represented Wales at youth, Under-19 and Under-21 levels, and was part of the Under-21 squad that clinched a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2005.

Tributes From Former Clubs and Coach

Italian club Parma, for whom Ireland played in the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons in the Super 10 competition, confirmed his death in a formal statement, describing his loss as deeply felt across the club's entire community. He subsequently played for Crociati Parma from 2010 to 2012.

The Dragons also released a statement mourning the death of their former player and offering condolences to his family and friends.

Dai Rees, who coached Ireland at the Dragons, Wales Under-19s and Cross Keys, expressed personal sadness at the news. He conveyed his sympathies directly to Ireland's parents, wider family, wife and three children.

The rugby community has responded with an outpouring of tributes for Ireland, who leaves behind his wife and three children.

Source: Briefly News