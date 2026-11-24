Tony Brown admits the Springboks have lost some of their attacking mojo after consecutive defeats against France and Ireland

Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could hold the key to restoring South Africa's attacking spark in the Nations Championship final

The Springboks face France for the second time in three weekends, with Brown demanding improvements across attack, defence and set-piece play

Tony Brown has admitted the Springboks have lost some of their attacking mojo after consecutive defeats against France and Ireland. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Tony Brown has admitted that the Springboks have lost something important in their attacking game ahead of the Nations Championship final against France. The assistant coach says South Africa have lost some of their attacking mojo, and he is hoping Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu can help bring it back at Twickenham on Sunday.

The Springboks have suffered consecutive defeats against France and Ireland, with their attacking performances coming under scrutiny. Brown acknowledged that the team has not been playing to its full potential, but believes the final presents an opportunity to rediscover the qualities that have made South Africa such a formidable side.

Tony Brown admits Springboks have lost attacking mojo

Speaking to the media, Brown admitted that the Springboks have struggled to produce their best rugby in attack over the past two weeks.

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“From the attack point of view, obviously, we haven't played as well as we can. I think we've lost a little bit of mojo, really, on attack,” he said.

The coaching staff will be hoping the combination of Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu can provide the spark South Africa have been missing. Damian Willemse has been ruled out after picking up an injury against Ireland, prompting a reshuffle in the backline.

Libbok will start at flyhalf, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves to fullback. Both players are natural flyhalves and know each other's game well from their time together at the Stormers.

Brown believes that familiarity could work in the Springboks' favour.

“They're obviously both flyhalves, so they're both very good at moving the ball, both good at seeing space and opportunity,” he explained, according to SA Rugby.

He also pointed to Feinberg-Mngomezulu's physical presence as an advantage at fullback, adding that he hoped the pair could rekindle their Stormers partnership.

Springboks have more than attack to fix against France

Brown stressed that restoring the attacking spark would not be enough on its own. South Africa must also improve their set-piece, defence, aerial contests and work when the ball is on the ground.

He said the team had placed a major focus on executing better in every attacking situation during their preparations.

“We want to get back to what makes us a good rugby team,” Brown said, warning that every momentum shift could prove decisive in the final.

The Springboks lost 21-19 to France in Paris before suffering a 20-17 defeat against Ireland in Dublin. They will now face France again at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Sunday, 29 November.

Kick-off is at 18:40 South African time, with the match live on SuperSport. South Africa will need a much-improved performance if they are to overcome France and finish the inaugural Nations Championship with the title.

Victor Matfield questioned Rassie Erasmus' approach to Springbok squad management. Image: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Victor Matfield questions Rassie Erasmus' Springbok rotation policy

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok captain Victor Matfield had questioned Rassie Erasmus' squad management, suggesting that a lack of rotation may have contributed to player fatigue during the demanding 2026 season.

Matfield argued that several players had been overused and warned of the impact on their mental freshness.

Source: Briefly News