Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan received a red card during Ireland's 20-17 win over South Africa on Saturday

An independent disciplinary committee upheld his red card following a review of his crocodile roll on Springboks flanker Marco van Staden

Sheehan has accepted the sanction, which rules him out of at least two upcoming fixtures, with one of them being in the Nations Championship

Ireland captain Dan Sheehan has been handed a two-week suspension after an independent disciplinary committee upheld the red card he received during Ireland's 20-17 victory over South Africa on Saturday.

A Foul Play Review Committee, chaired by Philippe Cavalieros of France and joined by England's Leon Lloyd and Christian Scotland-Williamson, confirmed the sanction. The committee determined that a two-week ban was appropriate given the low entry point of the offence. Sheehan has accepted the ruling.

Crocodile Roll on Van Staden Cost Sheehan Dearly

The Ireland hooker, who started at number eight in Dublin, was initially sent to the sin bin in the 72nd minute after an on-field review identified a crocodile roll on Springboks flanker Marco van Staden. The disciplinary process found Sheehan in breach of Law 9.20d, which prohibits players from rolling, pulling or twisting an opponent during the removal from a tackle area.

Van Staden responded with a dangerous clear-out of his own, earning him a yellow card as well. Both yellow cards were subsequently upgraded to red.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Fixtures Sheehan Will Miss

The two-week suspension rules Sheehan out of two confirmed matches:

- 27 November: Ireland v Australia — Nations Championship

- 4 December: Ospreys v Leinster — United Rugby Championship

His absence is a notable setback for head coach Andy Farrell ahead of Ireland's final international of 2026. Sheehan will, however, be eligible to return for Leinster after the Ospreys fixture, subject to fitness and selection.

Attention now shifts to the disciplinary outcome for Van Staden, while South Africa are also monitoring developments surrounding head coach Rassie Erasmus, who is facing a six-match suspension of his own.

Source: Briefly News