Rugby supporters are questioning World Rugby's disciplinary process after the 48-hour citing window closed with no action announced

The incident involved Ireland's Stuart McCloskey and Springboks forward Peter-Steph du Toit during the weekend's clash

Opinion remains sharply divided over whether the contact warranted a formal citing in the first place

Rugby supporters are demanding clarity from World Rugby after no disciplinary action was publicly announced following a controversial incident between Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey and Springboks forward Peter-Steph du Toit.

Footage from the weekend's match has continued to circulate on social media. The clip appears to show McCloskey making contact with Du Toit while attempting to free his leg from the South African's grip. The 48-hour citing window afforded to disciplinary commissioners has since lapsed, and no formal sanction has been announced.

What World Rugby's Citing Process Allows

Under World Rugby's disciplinary regulations, citing commissioners are empowered to independently review incidents of suspected foul play, including those not addressed by match officials during the game.

Individual teams may also draw incidents to the commissioners' attention. Crucially, however, a citing typically requires that the incident reach the threshold for what would have been a red card offence.

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It is not publicly known whether South Africa formally submitted the incident for review, or whether it was assessed and found to fall below the required threshold.

Supporters Divided on the Incident

Reaction among supporters has been far from uniform. Some called for greater accountability from the sport's governing body, with one fan writing: "World Rugby cannot preach about player welfare and the long-term consequences of brain injuries while failing to address legitimate concerns consistently. Accountability is not whinging, and player safety should never be selective."

Another questioned whether geography played a role in the outcome, saying: "He is South African and the other is from Ireland... Nothing ever happens to the North."

Others, however, argued that the contact had been mischaracterised. "It wasn't even a knee. He pushed him off with his thigh. Pen at best," one supporter said. A second added: "It was neither a knee, nor to the head. It was a thigh to the shoulder/arm breaking an illegal bind."

With the Nations Championship final against France approaching, some Springboks supporters have urged the rugby community to redirect its focus to what lies ahead. For others, though, the absence of any public explanation from World Rugby continues to rankle.

Source: Briefly News