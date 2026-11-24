World Rugby has not announced disciplinary action against Andrea Piardi

The Italian referee will serve as an assistant during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend

Matteo Liperini has also received a different officiating assignment

World Rugby has not announced any disciplinary action against Italian referee Andrea Piardi following the controversy surrounding South Africa's defeat to France in the Nations Championship.

World Rugby Responds to Andrea Piardi Speculation After Rassie Erasmus Controversy

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Questions have emerged about Piardi's involvement in the tournament's final weekend after he was left out of the list of referees appointed to take charge of the six classification matches at Twickenham.

The Italian official, who refereed France's 21-19 victory over the Springboks, will instead serve as an assistant referee during the third-place play-off between England and New Zealand.

His appointment has attracted attention following Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus' public criticism of the match officials, which resulted in a six-match suspension. However, claims that Piardi has been punished by World Rugby are not supported by any official announcement from the governing body.

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World Rugby has not confirmed sanction

According to French rugby publication Blog RCT, Piardi will remain part of the officiating team for the final weekend despite not receiving a match as the main referee. The publication also highlighted the situation involving Matteo Liperini, who served as the television match official during France's victory over South Africa.

Liperini has not been appointed as a TMO for any of the six classification matches. Instead, he will serve as a Foul Play Review Officer, responsible for reviewing incidents involving potentially dangerous play.

Both officials have therefore retained responsibilities during the weekend, although neither features in the prominent match-official appointments associated with the six fixtures.

Planet Rugby suggested that World Rugby may have preferred to keep the two Italians away from the spotlight following the controversy. However, this interpretation has not been officially confirmed.

Rassie Erasmus controversy

Erasmus attracted widespread attention after questioning several refereeing decisions following the Springboks' narrow defeat to France. The South African coach raised concerns about tackles he believed should have been penalised and made controversial remarks that resulted in a six-match suspension.

The fallout has placed additional attention on World Rugby's officiating decisions ahead of the rematch between the two sides.

English referee Karl Dickson has been appointed to take charge of Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham. He will be assisted by Ireland's Andrew Brace and New Zealand's James Doleman, with England's Andrew Jackson serving as the television match official.

World Rugby president Brett Robinson also called for greater respect towards match officials, emphasising the difficult nature of their responsibilities in international rugby.

For now, there is no official indication that Piardi or Liperini has been disciplined over the France-South Africa encounter.

Springboks coach faces disciplinary action

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face disciplinary action over comments he made about Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast's hip-drop tackle clearance

The development comes days after head coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban for questioning the integrity of match officials

Source: Briefly News