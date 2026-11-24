Schalk Burger believes the Springboks have the forward power to trouble France again, but wants their attacking game to improve

The former Bok has highlighted a worrying pattern in South Africa's recent performances in the Nations Championship

Jean de Villiers has also questioned the changes to the Springboks' attacking approach under Tony Brown

Schalk Burger warned that the Springboks must improve their attacking game and get their backs firing before facing France. Image: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok star Schalk Burger has identified what South Africa must fix before facing France in the Nations Championship final. He believes Rassie Erasmus' forwards can once again dominate the scrum and maul, but insists the backline must contribute more to the attack.

The Springboks are preparing for Sunday's showdown at Twickenham after losing 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin. The defeat earned them a losing bonus point, which secured their place in the final against France.

The Boks will also be looking to avenge their 21-19 defeat to Les Bleus in Paris two weeks ago.

Schalk Burger backs Springboks forwards but demands more

Speaking on the Boks Unpacked X The Verdict podcast, Burger explained why he remains confident about South Africa's chances.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"The reason I'm quite confident about this weekend is there's no answer for them to stop our maul. We saw that in Paris. There's no answer for them to stop our scrum," he said.

However, he warned that relying too heavily on those strengths could create problems.

"The issue that we have is if we don't get our attacking mojo back and put them under pressure in a different way."

Burger also highlighted the Springboks' failure to turn late-match possession into tries.

"You can't have 85% possession in the last 10 against Ireland, 75% possession in the last 10 against France and not get it done, not find a different way to go score a try."

Jean de Villiers questions Springboks' attacking approach

Former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers also raised concerns about the team's attacking variety, asking what had happened to the much-discussed "Tonyball" under attack coach Tony Brown.

Burger agreed that South Africa's backline play had become less varied.

"I don't think there's one person to blame in terms of that. But I do think that we've certainly narrowed down in terms of our variety from a backline point of view," he explained.

He pointed to a change in the Springboks' attacking structure, particularly the move from four-player forward pods to a more direct three-player approach.

Burger believes this has affected the team's rhythm and ability to spread the ball across the field.

"If we have 10 phases, eight will be carried by forwards," he said.

Springboks face a crucial attacking test against France

Burger also observed that the Springboks often have too many players concentrated around the breakdown, making their attack predictable.

"Fourteen of the 15 players will be in a 20m radius," he said, adding that the team needed to make better use of the width available to them.

The former flanker believes South Africa have the physical weapons to challenge France. However, their ability to combine forward dominance with a more effective backline could prove decisive in the final.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, 29 November 2026, at Twickenham.

Source: Briefly News