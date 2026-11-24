Twickenham is struggling to attract the expected crowds for the Nations Championship finals weekend, with Friday's fixtures facing the biggest challenge

Organisers have already considered closing large sections of the stadium as they try to improve attendance ahead of the six-Test rugby spectacle

The Springboks and France are preparing for Sunday's historic final, but ticket sales across the three-day tournament remain a talking point

The Nations Championship is facing a Twickenham ticket crisis ahead of the Springboks vs France final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The inaugural Nations Championship finals weekend is facing a ticket sales problem, with thousands of seats still available at Twickenham ahead of the six-match rugby spectacular. The situation is particularly concerning for Friday's opening double-header, where only half of the available tickets have reportedly been sold.

The development comes just days before the Springboks face France in Sunday's eagerly anticipated final at the Allianz Stadium in London.

Twickenham struggles with Nations Championship ticket sales

According to The Times, approximately 50% of tickets for Friday's matches had been sold by Monday, 23 November.

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Saturday and Sunday's fixtures have performed better, with ticket sales reaching approximately 70% of stadium capacity.

Twickenham, which can accommodate 82,000 spectators, is preparing to close its entire upper tier for Friday's matches between Italy and Fiji, followed by Ireland and Australia.

Organisers are also expected to close about a third of the middle tier while focusing on filling the lower sections visible to television audiences.

Springboks vs France final attracts attention

Friday's ticket sales are not the only concern, although the remaining two days have stronger numbers. Saturday, 28 November, features Wales against Japan before England renew their rivalry with New Zealand.

Sunday, 29 November, sees Scotland take on Argentina before South Africa face France in the tournament's inaugural final. The Springboks will be chasing the championship title after securing their place in Sunday's showpiece.

Organisers hope for late ticket sales surge

According to The Times, organisers are hoping to attract between 40,000 and 50,000 spectators on Friday. They could reopen closed sections if demand increases.

The situation comes as organisers attempt to establish the new competition's three-day finals format. The final match-ups were only confirmed after the concluding pool fixtures.

With the Springboks and France contesting the title on Sunday, attention will now turn to whether the remaining fixtures can attract the crowds organisers anticipated.

A French star's return has changed the picture for the Springboks ahead of the Nations Championship final. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Springboks face fresh Matthieu Jalibert threat ahead of France final

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks have another major challenge ahead of their Nations Championship final against France after Matthieu Jalibert returned from injury. The French fly-half adds another attacking dimension to Les Bleus, having already featured against Argentina.

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick admitted that Jalibert's return complicates South Africa's preparations.

Source: Briefly News