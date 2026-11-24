Tony Brown has defended Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu following criticism of the Springbok flyhalf's recent performances

Sacha will move to fullback, with Manie Libbok taking over at flyhalf for the Nations Championship final against France

Brown believes having two attacking playmakers on the field could give the Springboks a dangerous new dimension

Tony Brown has defended Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu following criticism of the Springbok playmaker's recent performances. Image: Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Springboks attack coach Tony Brown has defended Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu following criticism of the young flyhalf's recent performances. Brown has also explained why he believes the playmaker should not be blamed for the team's attacking struggles.

His comments come as Feinberg-Mngomezulu prepares for a new role in Sunday's Nations Championship Final against France. The 24-year-old will move to fullback, with Manie Libbok taking over at flyhalf following Damian Willemse's injury.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Brown addressed the criticism and explained what he expects from the two playmakers.

Tony Brown defends Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Feinberg-Mngomezulu enjoyed an impressive Greatest Rivalry Series against New Zealand earlier this season. However, his performances during the Nations Championship campaign have attracted criticism from some fans and pundits.

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Brown believes the scrutiny has overlooked the responsibility shared by the entire team.

“If your attack is struggling to fire, the guy who suffers the most is your No.10,” Brown said, according to Rugby365.

He added:

“When No.1 to No.15 don’t play well, the halfbacks are the ones who are under the most pressure, and I think that’s just what people are seeing.”

Brown also insisted that improved team performances would benefit both Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Libbok.

Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu combination

Libbok will start at flyhalf against France, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves to fullback. The pair previously played together at the Stormers, where Feinberg-Mngomezulu also featured at inside centre and fullback.

Brown believes having two players with flyhalf qualities in the starting backline could make the Springboks more dangerous in attack.

“They’re both very good at communicating where the space and opportunities are on attack, so they’re going to be able to work and control the game together and be able to move the ball quickly and hopefully exploit some space,” he explained.

Damian Willemse could help Sacha in new position

Although Willemse is injured, Brown believes the experienced Springbok could still help Feinberg-Mngomezulu prepare for the positional switch. The two players are close friends and room together, giving Willemse an opportunity to share advice before Sunday's encounter.

Brown is particularly excited about the additional attacking space Feinberg-Mngomezulu could find at fullback.

“He’s going to get into a little bit more space at fullback opposed to playing flyhalf, so it’s exciting to see him go there,” Brown said.

The Springboks will hope the combination of Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivers against France as they pursue Nations Championship glory.

Source: Briefly News