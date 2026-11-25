France could have 2 experienced internationals back in their starting XV as they prepare for another meeting with the Springboks

Thomas Ramos' expected return comes at a crucial time after an injury forced changes to France's backline against Argentina

Jean-Baptiste Gros is also tipped to return as Fabien Galthié considers changes to his forward pack ahead of Sunday's showdown

France are expected to welcome back two key players for Sunday's Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

France are expected to strengthen their starting team with Thomas Ramos and Jean-Baptiste Gros tipped to return for Sunday's Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham. The anticipated changes follow their 45-17 victory over Argentina on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

According to French rugby publication Rugbyrama, Ramos is expected to reclaim the fullback position after recovering from a thigh injury.

The publication reported that the Toulouse player "should start at fullback" against South Africa. He missed France's first three November matches but could provide additional experience, tactical kicking and playmaking alongside Matthieu Jalibert.

Thomas Ramos and Jean-Baptiste Gros tipped to return

Ramos' comeback would also help France address an injury setback involving Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, who sustained an ankle injury against Argentina. Théo Attissogbe is expected to move to the wing, while Gros could return at loosehead prop after recovering from his physical problems.

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France are also considering adjustments to their loose trio. Anthony Jelonch is expected to feature at No 8, alongside François Cros and Cameron Woki. The combination would offer physicality, defensive work-rate and aerial ability against the Springboks.

France prepare for another Springboks showdown

Gros' anticipated return is particularly significant after France struggled at scrum time in their previous meeting with South Africa. The French conceded seven scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory in Paris on 13 November.

The rematch takes place at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Sunday, 29 November. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:40 South African time.

The encounter is the inaugural Nations Championship Grand Final, with France and South Africa having finished top of their respective hemispheres. The winner will claim the first title in the competition's history.

Ramos and Gros' expected returns could therefore give France important options as they prepare for another meeting with the world champions.

The Nations Championship is facing a Twickenham ticket crisis ahead of the Springboks vs France final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Springboks vs France final faces Twickenham ticket concerns

Briefly News previously reported that the Nations Championship finals weekend was facing a ticket sales challenge at Twickenham ahead of the Springboks' clash against France.

Only about 50% of tickets for Friday's matches had been sold by Monday, 23 November, while Saturday and Sunday's fixtures had reached approximately 70% of stadium capacity.

Source: Briefly News